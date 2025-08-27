SUBSCRIBE
SI-BONE to Present at Morgan Stanley 23rd Global Healthcare Conference on September 9, 2025

August 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving sacropelvic disorders, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. Management will be hosting a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 4:00 a.m. Pacific Time/ 07:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering at this link: Morgan Stanley 23rd Global Healthcare Conference. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is a global leader in developing unique technologies for surgical treatment of sacropelvic disorders. Since pioneering minimally invasive SI joint surgery in 2009 with the iFuse Implant System®, SI-BONE has supported over 4,600 physicians in performing a total of nearly 130,000 procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE’s technologies with over 175 peer reviewed publications including four randomized controlled trials. SI-BONE has leveraged its leadership in minimally invasive SI joint fusion to commercialize novel solutions for adjacent markets, including adult deformity, spinopelvic and sacropelvic fixation and pelvic trauma.

For additional information on the company or the products, including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

SI-BONE, Sacropelvic Solutions, iFuse Implant System®, iFuse Bedrock Granite, and iFuse TORQ, are registered trademarks, and iFuse 3D, iFuse TORQ TNT, and iFuse INTRA are trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2025 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 

Investor Contact: Saqib Iqbal investors@si-bone.com


