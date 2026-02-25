Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3-blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases, today announced that company management will present at and participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Conference Details

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings

Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Presentation Date: March 2, 2026

Time: 9:10 AM ET

Location: Boston, MA

Webcast link: HERE

Leerink Partners 2026 Global Health Care Conference

Format: One-on-one investor meetings

Participant: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Dates: March 10-11, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

Interested parties can access live audio webcasts of these presentations via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.shattucklabs.com. Replay webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the live presentations.

About SL-325

SL-325 is a potentially first-in-class Death Receptor 3 (DR3) blocking antibody designed to achieve a complete and durable blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. Shattuck’s preclinical studies demonstrate high affinity binding and superior activity over TL1A antibodies and offer a data-driven rationale for targeting the TNF receptor, DR3, versus its ligand, TL1A. SL-325 is a fully Fc-silenced humanized immunoglobin G monoclonal antibody with a favorable safety profile in non-human primates, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3-blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics comes together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Andrew R. Neill

Chief Financial Officer

Shattuck Labs, Inc.

InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com