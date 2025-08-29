Sharp Therapeutics Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Expands Market Presence with Listing On OTCQB

About Sharp Therapeutics Corp.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2025) - Sharp Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: SHRX) (OTCQB: SHRXF) ("" or the "") announces the release of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and related management discussion and analysis. All dollar figures are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.The Company also announces that its common shares are now trading under the symbol "SHRXF" on the OTCQB board of OTC Markets, a United States trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York (the ""). The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Company's primary market, the TSX Venture Exchange, under the symbol "SHRX". This strategic expansion enhances Sharp's visibility, trading accessibility, and investor reach across North America, opening the door to a broader base of shareholders who the Company believes will recognize the potential of the Company's small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases.Scott Sneddon, Sharp's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our Q2 financial results show our continued investment in research and development programs, mainly our Gaucher and Progranulin programs. We spent 85% more than the comparable quarter in 2024 which continues to move the Company towards Phase I clinical trials. Our investment will continue as we aim for our next milestone of entering Phase I clinical trials in 2026."In connection with the OTC Listing, the Company has applied for eligibility with The Depository Trust Company (""). Once approved, Sharp's common shares will be eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC and will be considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers. It reduces transactional costs for participating brokerage firms, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements. DTC provides depository and book entry services, along with a settlement system for securities in the United States and across the globe. The organization is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Sharp Therapeutics is a pre-clinical stage company developing first-choice small-molecule therapeutics for genetic diseases. The Company's discovery platform combines novel high throughput screening technologies, with compound libraries computational optimized based on the physics and biology of cellular trafficking defects and allosteric activation of proteins. The platform produces small molecule compounds that restore activity in mutated proteins giving the potential to treat genetic disorders with conventional pill-based medicines.For additional information on Sharp, please visit:Sharp Therapeutics Corp.Scott Sneddon, PhD, JDCEO/CSOEmail:To view the source version of this press release, please visit