Shane Snyder to Lead New Agilent Center of Excellence at Georgia Tech Focused on Water and the Environment

Center of Excellence will feature bio-environmental research to facilitate advancements in environmental health and safety

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. and Georgia Tech today announced the establishment of an Agilent Center of Excellence (CoE) for Environmental Health and Engineering to advance research in environmental sustainability, water recycling, and biologics.

Internationally recognized environmental scientist Professor Shane Snyder from the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Georgia Tech will lead the Agilent CoE. The CoE will foster collaboration and innovation among researchers, serve as a hub for innovation in environmental characterization, and integrate Agilent’s advanced cell analysis instruments and mass spectrometers to support research on rapid evaluation of water and environment safety.

The Agilent CoE will focus on:

Developing novel technologies for municipal and industrial water recycling.

Advancing waste material upcycling and resource recovery.

Exploring cell-based analysis to rapidly evaluate complex environmental mixtures.

Training the next generation of scientists in sustainable environmental solutions.

“Agilent is excited to collaborate with Professor Snyder and Georgia Tech on this Center of Excellence,” said Agilent CEO Padraig McDonnell. “This partnership illustrates Agilent’s objective to empower academic researchers with the tools and support they need to drive meaningful scientific progress — especially in the critical area of environmental health and safety.”

Professor Snyder, the José Domingo Pérez Foundation Chair, brings a distinguished background in water technologies. He previously served as President’s Chair Professor at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and executive director of the Nanyang Environment and Water Research Institute. His research focuses on sustainable water treatment and safety, waste materials upcycling, and resource recovery.

“This partnership with Agilent enables us to push the boundaries of environmental research,” said Professor Snyder. “With access to state-of-the-art instrumentation and Agilent’s scientific expertise, we will accelerate discoveries that address some of the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges.”

The Georgia Tech CoE is Agilent’s third in the U.S. and the only one focused on environmental contaminant measurement and toxicity evaluation. It will be unique in exploring cell-based analysis to better understand the health relevance of complex chemical mixtures in environmental systems.

This collaboration builds on a longstanding relationship between Agilent and Professor Snyder, who received an Agilent Research Catalyst Award in 2017 for his influential work in water-quality research. Among Agilent’s Centers of Excellence, the Georgia CoE will serve as a model for how industry and academia can work together to address global environmental challenges.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Georgia Tech

The Georgia Institute of Technology, commonly known as Georgia Tech, is a top-ranked public research university and a leading technological institute in the United States. Located in Atlanta, Georgia, Georgia Tech is known for its rigorous academic programs, world-class faculty, and commitment to advancing science and technology for the betterment of society. The Institute offers degrees through its six colleges and is home to more than 40,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Georgia Tech is a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and interdisciplinary research that addresses global challenges.

