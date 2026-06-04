SGS Expands Bioanalytical Testing Capabilities in North America with Acquisition of CMIC, INC.

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired CMIC, INC., a specialized provider of bioanalytical testing services based in Chicago, Illinois (United States). Established in 2010, CMIC, INC. supports North American pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers with bringing their specialized biologics and therapeutics to market. Its 27,000 square foot GLP-compliant facility delivers bioanalysis across both pre-clinical and clinical phases of the drug development life cycle, accommodating quick turnaround for high-volume projects. This follows the acquisition of another U.S.-based bioanalytical testing service provider last month.

"North America is the largest global market for bioanalytical testing services, with demand for advanced, high-precision capabilities continuing to grow," said Joseph Bower, Head of Life Sciences at SGS in North America. "With CMIC, INC. joining the SGS laboratory network, we are strengthening our ability to support drug development through high-quality bioanalytical data that demonstrate the safety and efficacy of complex molecule therapies, aligned with regulatory expectations. It is truly exciting to play a critical role behind the advancement of innovative therapies - from biologics to gene therapies - bringing them closer to patients."

Biologics represent a high-growth segment of the pharmaceutical market, alongside continued demand for small molecule and emerging oligonucleotide therapies. At the same time, increased outsourcing across drug development and clinical trials is fueling growth in third-party bioanalytical testing services. These complex modalities - particularly biologics and oligonucleotides - require highly specialized analytical approaches and are subject to stringent regulatory oversight by agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada. Against this context, the acquisition of CMIC, INC. works towards achieving SGS's Strategy 27 objective to double North American sales between 2023 to 2027 by responding to megatrends driving growth in the TIC industry – including increased regulation and expectations for safety, health and well-being.

SGS has been supporting the North American pharmaceutical industry for over 30 years across the full drug development life cycle. This regional expertise is complemented by a global network of 20+ laboratories across 11 countries, including 10 GLP-compliant sites, positioning SGS as one of the most comprehensive, wholly owned analytical laboratory networks serving the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors worldwide.

CMIC, INC. is a group company of CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Following the acquisition, CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. will continue to collaborate with SGS through CMIC Pharma Science Co., Ltd., its consolidated subsidiary operating analytical laboratories in Japan.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of over 100,000 dedicated professionals. With more than 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and a portfolio of trusted specialized brands, including Applied Technical Services, Brightsight, Bluesign and Nutrasource.

SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN SW).

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SOURCE SGS