Bonus: Q2 2026 Job Market Update

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BioSpace Managing Editor Jef Akst and Angela Gabriel, content manager, life sciences careers, review what happened in the biopharma job market during Q2. They discuss BioSpace data on job postings, competition for those positions and what happened on the layoff front.

Other topics include the strong deal activity in the first half of the year, how biopharma job seekers feel about the job market and what might be ahead in the second half of 2026.