SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

Bonus: Q2 2026 Job Market Update

July 14, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel, Jef Akst

In this bonus episode, BioSpace Managing Editor Jef Akst and Angela Gabriel, content manager, life sciences careers, look at the Q2 job market and discuss encouraging signs for job seekers.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

BioSpace Managing Editor Jef Akst and Angela Gabriel, content manager, life sciences careers, review what happened in the biopharma job market during Q2. They discuss BioSpace data on job postings, competition for those positions and what happened on the layoff front.

Other topics include the strong deal activity in the first half of the year, how biopharma job seekers feel about the job market and what might be ahead in the second half of 2026.

Podcasts The Weekly Layoffs Labor market Mergers & acquisitions IPO
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Job Trends
Report: Biopharma Job Market Report Q2 2026
July 13, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
EMD Serono may trim R&D workforce by up to 70
July 13, 2026
 · 
68 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Insights
From sequence to scale: Gene editing’s new era in biologics manufacturing
July 10, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Contemporary art collage. Purple hand holding fan of dollar bills against bright yellow background. stock photo
IPO
Obesity newcomer Kalohexis makes confidential IPO bid 3 months after spinoff
July 8, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac