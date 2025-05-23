Servier Presentations at ASCO 2025 Reinforce Company Leadership in IDH-Mutated Cancers

BOSTON, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier today announced that it will present updates from its research programs at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on May 30 – June 3 in Chicago.

Presentations will span across a range of cancers including chondrosarcoma, cholangiocarcinoma and myelodysplastic syndrome, reinforcing Servier's commitment to the development of precision medicines for isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) mutated cancers.

"As industry leaders in IDH-mutated cancers, we look forward to sharing updates regarding the expansion of our clinical development program at this year's ASCO," said Becky Martin, PhD, Chief of Medical at Servier Pharmaceuticals. "Innovation in precision medicine, including targeted therapies, is critical to improving outcomes for people living with cancer, and we are pleased to share updates on several Phase 3 programs that have the potential to bring new options to patients living with IDH-mutated cancers."

A full list of company-sponsored abstracts to be presented at ASCO can be found here.

In addition to its presence at ASCO, Servier will also present research updates at the 30th European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress on June 12-15 in Milan.

