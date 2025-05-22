Sernova Biotherapeutics Appoints World-Class Clinical Advisory Board to Support Development of Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ as Functional Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

LONDON, Ontario and BOSTON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Biotherapeutics, (TSX: SVA) (OTCQB: SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA: PSH), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on developing its Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ as a functional cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced the formation of its Clinical Advisory Board.

The board will consist of five members and will be chaired by Dr. Robert Gabbay. This globally respected group of experts will provide critical guidance as the company advances clinical development of its Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ with islet cells in patients with T1D.

The Sernova clinical advisory board members include:

Robert Gabbay, MD, PhD, FACP – Clinical Advisory Board Chair

Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School and the Joslin Diabetes Center

Dr. Gabbay formerly served as Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and Chief Medical Officer of the Joslin Diabetes Center. His research focuses on innovative models of diabetes care to enhance diabetes outcomes and improve the lives of people with diabetes. Dr. Gabbay has received funding from the National Institute of Health Diabetes, Digestive and Kidneys Diseases (NIDDK), the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation for his care transformation work.

Mark Atkinson, PhD

Director, University of Florida Diabetes Institute; Professor, Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics

Dr. Atkinson is one of the world’s most cited scientists in type 1 diabetes research and serves as the American Diabetes Association Eminent Scholar at the University of Florida. With over 750 scientific publications and more than 40 years of research experience, he has played a leading role in efforts to understand the pathogenesis, prevention, and treatment of T1D. Dr. Atkinson is the founding executive director of nPOD and president of Insulin for Life USA and has advised numerous pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Melena Bellin, MD

Professor, Division of Pediatric Endocrinology & Department of Surgery, University of Minnesota

Dr. Bellin is a nationally recognized expert in islet cell transplantation for patients with type 1 diabetes and pancreatitis. As co-medical director of the Clinical Translational Research Services core at the University of Minnesota, she has helped lead multiple clinical studies and contributes extensively to translational research initiatives aimed at improving patient outcomes through cellular therapies.

Andrew Posselt, MD, PhD

Transplant and Bariatric Surgeon, Director, Pancreatic Islet Transplant Program, UCSF Medical Center

Dr. Posselt is a surgeon-scientist with deep experience in transplant immunology and clinical islet cell transplantation. At UCSF, he performs kidney, liver, and pancreas transplants and leads clinical research in both islet transplantation and bariatric surgery. His work focuses on mechanisms of transplant tolerance and improving outcomes in metabolic diseases.

Holger Russ, PhD

Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of Florida

Dr. Russ leads a research program focused on regenerative medicine and the cellular mechanisms that drive autoimmune type 1 diabetes. His lab uses human pluripotent stem cell technology and genetic engineering to model disease and develop novel treatments. He is a leader in beta-cell biology, thymic immunology, and stem cell-based interventions.

“We are truly honored to welcome such a renowned group of clinical and scientific leaders that believe in our mission to provide our Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ as a potential functional cure for persons living with T1D, and want to help us get there,” said Jonathan Rigby, CEO and President of Sernova. “Their collective expertise in T1D care, islet transplantation, islet cell biology, immunology, and clinical trial execution is of great value to Sernova and the patients we serve.”

ABOUT SERNOVA BIOTHERAPEUTICS

Sernova Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing regenerative medicine therapeutics combining its Cell Pouch with human donor cells or stem-cell derived islet like clusters in collaboration with Evotec to create bio-hybrid organs to treat T1D. A bio-hybrid organ is comprised of non-biomaterials, such as the Cell Pouch, integrated with living tissues to restore or enhance the function of a compromised organ. This innovative approach aims to deliver a potentially revolutionary treatment for patients with chronic diseases, initially focusing on T1D and thyroid disorders.

