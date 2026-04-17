SEQSTER Launches 1-Click Sites™ to Transform Clinical Sites into Research-Ready Data Collection Points: Names BioIVT as First Deployment Partner

New Product Eliminates Months of IT Setup and Custom EHR Integrations, Enabling Sponsors, CROs, and Clinical Networks to Activate any Site

SAN DIEGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEQSTER PDM, Inc. (“SEQSTER”), the leading healthcare technology company powering the connection, collection, and orchestration layer of patient health data, today launched 1-Click Sites, a new product that enables clinical sites to seamlessly share patient-consented EHR data with trial sponsors. SEQSTER also announced a partnership with BioIVT, LLC (“BioIVT”), the leading provider of human biological products for drug discovery and development, which will be the first to deploy the new product across its clinical sample collection network.

Clinical research depends on understanding the full patient journey. Traditional site enablement approaches require months of IT setup, custom EHR integrations, health system contracts, and significant capital investment. The result is that sponsors and CROs are forced to work with incomplete data, limited site participation, and long activation timelines that delay enrollment and compromise study quality.

Newly launched 1-Click Sites eliminates these barriers entirely. The platform operates outside of a site’s existing infrastructure. There is no software to install, no health system contracts to negotiate, and no disruption to clinical workflows. Pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and sample collection organizations can activate patient-consented data sharing at any site in a matter of days.

With 1-Click Sites, each site or network receives its own branded FDA 21 CFR Part 11-compliant study portal. SEQSTER handles patient data aggregation, automated eligibility screening against study protocols, and continuous monitoring throughout the study lifecycle. Sites can participate as full research locations or as strategic referral centers, giving each organization autonomy over how it engages in research without operational disruption.

“Our partners look to us to deliver high-quality human samples that can support their research decisions,” said Jake Maxwell, Vice President, Corporate Development at BioIVT. “But those samples are only a fraction of the patient’s story. What about the patient’s medical history, the treatments they’ve received, and how they respond over time? This technology allows us to better track lab results and clinical outcomes before and after treatment to deliver deeper insights into how therapies perform in the real world. Together with SEQSTER, we look forward to empowering drug development with more complete, connected patient data that drives better, more informed decisions.”

“Life sciences companies have consistently asked us to make it easy to turn any clinical site into a data collection point,” said Ardy Arianpour, CEO and Co-Founder of SEQSTER. “With 1-Click Sites, we’ve addressed a fundamental bottleneck in clinical research by removing the technical and operational barriers that have historically limited site participation. Now, any site can quickly and cost-effectively contribute patient-consented data, expanding the pool of research-ready locations. For sponsors and CROs, this means faster activation, broader reach, reduced screening failures through automated eligibility, and access to richer longitudinal datasets, ultimately enabling more efficient trials and accelerating the shift toward personalized research and care.”

SEQSTER and BioIVT will both be attending the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026 in San Diego from April 17–22. BioIVT will be exhibiting at Booth #4547, where SEQSTER’s 1-Click Sites™ will be showcased.

For more information about 1-Click Sites™ or to request a demo, please visit www.seqster.com

About SEQSTER

SEQSTER PDM, Inc. is the leading healthcare technology company that powers the connection, collection, and orchestration layer of patient health data.

With 150M+ patients in its regulatory-grade platform, life sciences companies can accelerate research, AI developers can train higher-quality models, and patients can gain meaningful insights to better manage their health, all from consented, standardized health data.

Founded in 2016, SEQSTER is shaping a new era in healthcare by connecting patients, data, and AI to enable faster, smarter, and more trustworthy clinical and research decisions.

Learn more: info@seqster.com | www.seqster.com

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids.

Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE®.

For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SEQSTER Media Contact:

Caroline Rueve

SEQSTER@solcomms.co

847.609.4055