Septerna to Present at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Septerna, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEPN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery, announced that Jeffrey Finer, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of Septerna, will present at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 3:10 p.m. ET in Boston.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investors section of the company’s website at www.septerna.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Septerna

Septerna, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a world-class team of GPCR experts and drug developers advancing cutting-edge science to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies for patients with significant unmet needs. The company’s proprietary Native Complex Platform® is designed to enable new approaches to GPCR drug discovery and has led to the development of a diverse pipeline of novel oral small molecule drug candidates. Septerna is advancing programs in endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, metabolic diseases and additional therapeutic areas, both independently and with partners. For more information, please visit www.septerna.com.

