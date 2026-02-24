SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Septerna to Present at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

February 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Septerna, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEPN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery, announced that Jeffrey Finer, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of Septerna, will present at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 3:10 p.m. ET in Boston.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investors section of the company’s website at www.septerna.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Septerna
Septerna, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a world-class team of GPCR experts and drug developers advancing cutting-edge science to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies for patients with significant unmet needs. The company’s proprietary Native Complex Platform® is designed to enable new approaches to GPCR drug discovery and has led to the development of a diverse pipeline of novel oral small molecule drug candidates. Septerna is advancing programs in endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, metabolic diseases and additional therapeutic areas, both independently and with partners. For more information, please visit www.septerna.com.

Investor Contact:
Renee Leck, THRUST
renee@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:
Carly Scaduto, THRUST
carly@thrustsc.com


Northern California Events
Septerna, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner