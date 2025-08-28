SUBSCRIBE
Septerna to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 28, 2025 | 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Septerna, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEPN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025
Presentation on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Fireside chat on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 8:45 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available in the investors section of the company’s website at www.septerna.com. Replays will be archived for at least 30 days following each event.

About Septerna
Septerna, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a world-class team of GPCR experts and drug developers advancing cutting-edge science to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies for patients with significant unmet needs. The company’s proprietary Native Complex Platform™ is designed to enable new approaches to GPCR drug discovery and has led to the development of a diverse pipeline of novel oral small molecule drug candidates. Septerna is advancing programs in endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, metabolic diseases and additional therapeutic areas, both independently and with partners. For more information, please visit www.septerna.com.

Investor Contact:
Renee Leck, THRUST
renee@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:
Carly Scaduto
carly@carlyscadutoconsulting.com


