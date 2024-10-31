Septerna Announces Closing of $331.2 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Septerna, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEPN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering (IPO) of 18,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, which includes an additional 2,400,000 shares issued upon the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares were offered by Septerna.

The aggregate gross proceeds to Septerna from the IPO were $331.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 25, 2024, under the ticker symbol “SEPN.”

J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, Cantor and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint bookrunners for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares sold in the initial public offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on October 24, 2024. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (855) 495-9846 or by email at TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com; and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 645-3751 (option #5) or by email at WFScustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Septerna

Septerna, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of GPCR oral small molecule drug discovery powered by its proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Its industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of its deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. Septerna was launched by preeminent drug discovery company builders and scientific leaders in the biochemistry, structural biology, and pharmacology of GPCRs.

