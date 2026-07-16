Senzime and Philips Medical Systems enter development and commercialization partnership

Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB announced today that it has entered into a long-term agreement with Philips Electronics Nederland, B.V. through Philips Hospital Patient Monitoring business, a global leader in patient monitoring systems. The collaboration will explore and develop potential future solutions leveraging the companies' respective proprietary technologies. These solutions are expected to address market segments that complement Senzime's existing product portfolio and sales channels. The resulting solutions will be commercialized through Philips' global organization. Within Senzime, these solutions will be managed alongside the company's existing product portfolio and sales channels.

"This is a landmark agreement for Senzime. It will significantly expand our reach into new market segments and multiply our addressable opportunity by tens of thousands of hospitals worldwide. The commercial agreement will operate alongside our existing product portfolio and sales channels, and we expect it to accelerate the global adoption of our core technologies. Upon successful execution, I expect this relationship to become a major contributor to Senzime's revenues and earnings over the medium to long term. By leveraging our innovations through strategic industry partnerships such as this, we can access market segments that would otherwise be difficult to reach," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

To date, Senzime's monitoring solutions have been used on more than one million patients and are marketed through the company's direct sales organization in the United States and Germany, as well as through distribution and license partners in more than 30 additional countries. The new agreement with Philips Medical Systems complements Senzime's existing commercial strategy and is expected to generate new revenue streams through Philips' extensive sales channels.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

This information is information that Senzime is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-15 21:00 CEST.

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Senzime and Philips Medical Systems enter development and commercialization partnership

SOURCE: Senzime

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