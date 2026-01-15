Senti Biosciences Participates in Virtual Investor CEO Connect Segment to Discuss the Company’s Groundbreaking AML Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Recently Granted RMAT Designation

Access the segment here

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that it participated in a Virtual Investor CEO Connect Segment.

As part of the segment, Timothy Lu, MD, PhD, CEO of Senti, discussed its recent news release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to SENTI-202, the Company’s potential first-in-class Logic Gated off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) investigational cell therapy, that is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, including AML. The RMAT designation builds on the Orphan Drug Designation that the FDA granted SENTI-202 in June. Dr. Lu also discussed the new data from 20 patients (18 with evaluable responses) in its ongoing multinational, multicenter clinical trial of SENTI-202 in patients with relapsed or refractory AML that were recently presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Orlando.

Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company’s wholly-owned pipeline comprises cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti’s Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.

