Press Releases

Senti Biosciences Participates in Virtual Investor CEO Connect Segment to Discuss the Company’s Groundbreaking AML Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Recently Granted RMAT Designation

January 15, 2026 
Access the segment here

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that it participated in a Virtual Investor CEO Connect Segment.

As part of the segment, Timothy Lu, MD, PhD, CEO of Senti, discussed its recent news release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to SENTI-202, the Company’s potential first-in-class Logic Gated off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) investigational cell therapy, that is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, including AML. The RMAT designation builds on the Orphan Drug Designation that the FDA granted SENTI-202 in June. Dr. Lu also discussed the new data from 20 patients (18 with evaluable responses) in its ongoing multinational, multicenter clinical trial of SENTI-202 in patients with relapsed or refractory AML that were recently presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Orlando.

About Senti Bio
Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company’s wholly-owned pipeline comprises cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti’s Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.

Availability of Other Information About Senti Bio
For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at https://www.sentibio.com or follow Senti Bio on X (formerly Twitter) (@SentiBio) and LinkedIn (Senti Biosciences). Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website (www.sentibio.com), including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on X and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website or on X or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Senti Bio Contacts:
Investors: investors@sentibio.com
Media: media@sentibio.com

Investor Contact:
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 908.824.0775
snti@jtcir.com  


Senti Biosciences
