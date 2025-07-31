Sensorion Announces Its Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences - July 31, 2025

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences to be held in September and October 2025.

Nawal Ouzren, Chief Executive Officer of Sensorion, and Laurene Danon, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the following events:

27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, to be held in New York City, USA, on September 8-10, 2025.

Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference, to be held in New York City, USA, on September 9-10, 2025.

European Midcap Event (CF&B), to be held at the Four Seasons Hôtel George V in Paris, France, on September 30 and October 1, 2025.

Portzamparc Biotech & Health Seminar, taking place virtually on October 1-2, 2025.

Chardan’s 9th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, to be held in New York City, USA, on October 21, 2025.

If you would like to meet members of Sensorion's management team at any of these events, please contact us by email at ir.contact@sensorion-pharma.com.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat, and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need. Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates.

It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. SENS-501 (OTOF-GT) currently being developed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, targets deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin and GJB2-GT targets hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

Sensorion’s portfolio also comprises programs of a clinical-stage small molecule, SENS-401 (Arazasetron), for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders. Sensorion’s small molecule progresses in a Phase 2 proof of concept clinical study of SENS-401 in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) for the preservation of residual hearing. Sensorion, with partner Cochlear Limited, completed in 2024 a Phase 2a study of SENS-401 for the residual hearing preservation in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. A Phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in January 2022.

www.sensorion.com

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR0012596468

Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2024 full year report published on March 14, 2025, and available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

Investor Relations

Noémie Djokovic, Investor Relations and Communication Associate

ir.contact@sensorion-pharma.com

Press Relations

Ulysse Communication

Bruno Arabian / 00 33(0)6 87 88 47 26

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

Nicolas Entz / 00 33 (0)6 33 67 31 54

nentz@ulysse-communication.com