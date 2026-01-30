Senseonics Receives European Approval for Eversense 365, World’s Longest-lasting Continuous Glucose Monitor

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced CE Mark approval for the Eversense® 365 CGM system.

Eversense 365 is the world’s first and only one year CGM, which was approved by the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration in September of 2024 and launched across the country in October of the same year.

The Eversense 365 CE Mark submission was prepared in compliance with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and is now approved for commercialization in the European Union (EU). The Company expects to launch Eversense 365 in Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden in the coming months.

“European approval for Eversense 365 represents the latest achievement in our long-term growth strategy for Senseonics and expands our total addressable market by over 30 million patients living with diabetes in the EU. As we take full ownership of all commercial activities for Eversense 365, we expect our expansion in Europe to contribute to top-line revenue growth, while offering a single year-long CGM solution to glucose monitoring,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senseonics. “2026 will be an exciting year as we drive commercial progress in the U.S. and Europe, expect the impact of the integration with Sequel’s twiist™ Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System in the U.S., and simultaneously await planned completion of the Gemini trial in the second half of the year.”

The Eversense 365 CGM System has been designed to deliver key improvements from currently available CGMs:

Longest lasting CGM : The only CGM with a 365-day sensor means no frequent sensor changes, and only one insertion and one “Day 1” every year, compared to every 10-14 days with short-term CGM systems

: The only CGM with a 365-day sensor means no frequent sensor changes, and only one insertion and one “Day 1” every year, compared to every 10-14 days with short-term CGM systems Most dependable CGM : Sensor survivability across 12 months reduces the burden of data interruptions from frequent short-term CGM sensor failures or changes 1, 2, 3

: Sensor survivability across 12 months reduces the burden of data interruptions from frequent short-term CGM sensor failures or changes No more wasted sensors : A tiny sensor that rests comfortably under the skin means that it cannot be knocked off, minimizing the inconvenience and cost of regular replacements

: A tiny sensor that rests comfortably under the skin means that it cannot be knocked off, minimizing the inconvenience and cost of regular replacements Alerts that can be trusted : Exceptional accuracy consistently for one year 4 and almost no false alerts from compression lows during the night 5

: Exceptional accuracy consistently for one year and almost no false alerts from compression lows during the night Maximum comfort : A gentle silicone-based adhesive that can be changed daily and causes almost no skin reactions 6

: A gentle silicone-based adhesive that can be changed daily and causes almost no skin reactions More freedom : The only CGM with a removable transmitter which can be easily taken on and off † without wasting a sensor or adding a warm up period

: The only CGM with a removable transmitter which can be easily taken on and off without wasting a sensor or adding a warm up period Improved discretion: On-body vibration alerts keep patients notified even when their mobile phone is out of sight



Eversense 365 has been cleared as an integrated CGM (iCGM) system in the United States, indicating that it can integrate with compatible medical devices, including insulin pumps as part of an automated insulin delivery (AID) system. Eversense 365 is exceptionally well suited to address common limitations7 of AID systems, and the Company is advancing partnership discussions with various pump manufacturers.

† There is no glucose data generated when the transmitter is removed

About Eversense

Eversense 365 is developed by Senseonics and, as the only implantable CGM available, offers patients a truly differentiated CGM experience, providing One Year of exceptionally accurate monitoring with minimal interruptions. It benefits endocrinologists and care teams by offering their patients confidence in decision-making, long-term peace of mind and enhanced quality of life with just one CGM. The unique approach also allows people to overcome common frustrations and interruptions experienced with traditional, short-term CGMs, so that patients can focus on managing their diabetes and not their CGM.

The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems are indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days for Eversense® 365 and 180 days for Eversense® E3 in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The systems are indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time per week after day 14 for Eversense® 365 and one time per day after day 21 for Eversense® E3, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM Systems are prescription devices; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see https://www.eversensediabetes.com/safety-info/.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

