Senseonics Announces Transfer to Nasdaq Stock Exchange

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, has announced that as a decision in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders, it will transfer the listing of its common stock from the NYSE American to the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”), effective after the market closes on November 14, 2025. The Company’s stock is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the existing ticker symbol “SENS” on November 17, 2025.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

Any statements in this press release about the Company’s planned transfer to the Nasdaq Global Select Market and the expected timing thereof, and other statements containing the words "believe," “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “projects,” “will,” “planned,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks related to the timing and execution of the exchange transfer, potential market disruptions affecting trading of the Company’s common stock, other operational or strategic risks and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Senseonics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and future reports filed with the SEC under the heading "Risk Factors." In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Senseonics’ views as of the date hereof. Senseonics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Senseonics’ views to change. However, while Senseonics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Senseonics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Senseonics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

