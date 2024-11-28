SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sensei Biotherapeutics to Participate in Citi's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

November 28, 2024 
BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that Company management will participate in Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference, being held on December 3-5, in Miami, FL.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment to unleash T cells against tumors. Sensei’s lead product candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on X @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Michael Biega
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Sensei Biotherapeutics
mbiega@senseibio.com

Media Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
Jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

