SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Presentation of Phase 2 Data of SLS009 in Combination with Azacitidine and Venetoclax in Relapsed/Refractory AML with MDS-Related Changes (AML-MR) at the 2025 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS’’ or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that data from its ongoing Phase 2 study of SLS009 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML) will be presented at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held December 6 – 9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. The Phase 2 trial is evaluating SLS009, a highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, in combination with azacitidine (AZA) and venetoclax (VEN) for the treatment of patients with r/r AML with myelodysplastic syndrome-related changes (AML-MR) after prior VEN-based treatment.

“Our participation at this year’s ASH Annual Meeting underscores the growing body of evidence supporting SLS009 and its potential across hematologic malignancies,” said Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS Life Sciences. “We look forward to sharing additional data from our clinical program and continuing to advance novel therapies that may improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.”

In addition, an abstract highlighting the proposed mechanism of action of SLS009 has been published on the ASH Annual Meeting website and will also be available in Blood. The published preclinical abstract describes studies demonstrating the cytotoxic effects of SLS009 in AML cell lines with leukemia-driving mutations. The findings provide additional mechanistic support for SLS009 and reinforce its potential to address resistance to BCL-2 inhibition in AML.

ASH Presentation Details:

Title: Phase 2 Study of SLS009 in Combination with Azacitidine and Venetoclax for Relapsed/Refractory AML with MDS-Related Changes (AML-MR) After Prior Venetoclax Treatment

Session Date and Presentation Time: Sunday, December 7, 2025, 6:00 – 8:00 PM EST

Session Title: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Drug and Cellular Therapies: Poster II

Location: Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) – West Halls B3-B4

Lead Author: Joshua F. Zeidner, MD, University of North Carolina, Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, Chapel Hill, NC

Publication Number: 3423

Blood Abstract Publication Details:

Title: Tambiciclib (SLS009), a Novel, Potent CDK9 Inhibitor is Effective in Killing ASXL1-Mutated and TP53 Knockout Acute Myeloid Leukemia Cell Lines

Authors: Elizabeth Trull1, Philip Amrein1

1Massachusetts General Hospital, Cancer Center, Boston, MA, United States

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has the potential as a monotherapy and combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing SLS009 (tambiciclib) - potentially the first and best-in-class differentiated small molecule CDK9 inhibitor with reduced toxicity and increased potency compared to other CDK9 inhibitors. Data suggests that SLS009 demonstrated a high response rate in AML patients with unfavorable prognostic factors including ASXL1 mutation, commonly associated with poor prognosis in various myeloid diseases. For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.

