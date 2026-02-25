Segmed Partners with Verily to Expand Access to Real-World Imaging Data

Segmed imaging datasets will soon be available within Verily's secure, self-serve AI-native platform to support precision health research

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segmed, Inc., a leader in real-world medical imaging and multimodal data for research and AI development, today announced a partnership with Verily, a precision health AI company.

Through this collaboration, Segmed is making accessible its de-identified, diagnostic-grade imaging and associate clinical data available by enabling researchers to explore curated datasets within Verily's precision health platform, Pre Exchange and Workbench environment, secure platforms designed to accelerate precision health research and discovery. The partnership reflects Segmed's commitment to supporting rigorous, privacy-first research while lowering barriers to entry for investigators across academia, life sciences, and healthcare AI.

Segmed's initial dataset available through Pre Exchange, focuses on breast cancer and includes a longitudinal cohort of patients who underwent at least one digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) exam, and biopsy-proven malignant lesions. This dataset is drawn from Segmed's broader global imaging platform, which includes approximately 150 million de-identified imaging exams spanning modalities such as CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, PET, SPECT, echocardiography, and DEXA.

"Advanced imaging data plays a critical role in precision medicine, particularly when combined with clinical and other biomedical data modalities," said David Gascoigne, Chief Executive Officer of Segmed. "By partnering with Verily, we're expanding responsible access to high-quality, de-identified imaging datasets, helping researchers generate insights faster to accelerate the development of diagnostics and therapies."

"This partnership with Segmed is an important step forward in advancing AI powered precision health," said Bharat Rajagopal, Chief Revenue Officer at Verily. "By integrating Segmed's curated real-world imaging and associated clinical data into Pre, we are empowering researchers with the comprehensive, multimodal data resources they need to unlock new insights and accelerate discovery."

This partnership marks another step in Segmed's ongoing efforts to support patient-centered, data-driven healthcare innovation by enabling secure, scalable access to real-world imaging data and associated clinical data within trusted research environments.

About Segmed

Segmed, Inc. streamlines access to diverse, high-quality real-world data, including medical imaging and clinical records, for biopharmaceutical R&D, AI development, and medical device innovation. With a global network of healthcare partners across five continents, Segmed provides researchers with approximately 150 million de-identified, standardized imaging datasets through its proprietary platform, empowering safer, faster, and more equitable healthcare advancements. For more information, visit www.segmed.ai or follow us on LinkedIn @segmed-ai.

About Verily



Verily is a data platform and technology company purpose-built to power AI for precision health. Verily offers AI-enabled solutions that transform multimodal health data into insights and actions that accelerate research and improve care for individuals and communities. Verily is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, data science, and healthcare to create tools that accelerate evidence generation, enable more personalized care, and help manage disease at a population level. For more information about Verily please visit: verily.com.

