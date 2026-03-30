SEED Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEED Therapeutics, Inc. (“SEED”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in molecular glue degraders, today announced that it will have a poster presentation at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”), taking place on April 17 through 22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Presentation Details:

Title: RBM39 Degrader Anticancer Activity Against Neuroblastoma; MYC and CDKN2A/B as Potential Response Biomarkers

RBM39 Degrader Anticancer Activity Against Neuroblastoma; MYC and CDKN2A/B as Potential Response Biomarkers Presenter / Authors: James Finn, Imad Salhab, Haihong Jin, Fei Liu, Dong Liu, Yunkai Zhang, Xing Liu, James Tonra, Lan Huang, Dan Lu

James Finn, Imad Salhab, Haihong Jin, Fei Liu, Dong Liu, Yunkai Zhang, Xing Liu, James Tonra, Lan Huang, Dan Lu Presentation Time: April 21, 2026, 2PM to 5PM PT

April 21, 2026, 2PM to 5PM PT Location: Poster Section 15 at San Diego Convention Center

Poster Section 15 at San Diego Convention Center Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Proximity-Induced Drug Discovery 2

Proximity-Induced Drug Discovery 2 Poster Board Number: 12

12 Poster Number: 5785





About SEED Therapeutics

SEED Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering rationally designed molecular glue degraders to treat diseases driven by undruggable proteins. Its proprietary RITE3™ platform enables targeted protein degradation with small-molecule precision.

SEED Therapeutics was co-founded by four scientific leaders:

Nobel Laureate Prof. Avram Hershko, discoverer of the ubiquitin-proteasome system

Dr. Lan Huang, solved the first E3 Ligase structure and a serial biotech entrepreneur

Prof. Ning Zheng (University of Washington, HHMI Investigator), pioneer of RING-finger E3 Ligase structures and coined the term “molecular glue”

Prof. Michele Pagano (NYU Grossman School of Medicine, HHMI Investigator), a preeminent expert on E3 ligase biology



Eli Lilly and Co. and Eisai Co., Ltd., are cornerstone investors and research collaborators, supporting SEED’s mission to unlock undruggable disease targets. The company’s pipeline includes six molecular glue programs across oncology, neurodegeneration, immunology, and virology.