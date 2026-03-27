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Press Releases

Secretome Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences - March 27, 2026

March 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biopharma--Secretome Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cellular and cell-based therapies derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells (nCPCs), today announced its participation in three upcoming investor conferences and meetings focused on the biopharma sector.



Secretome is scheduled to participate in Guggenheim Securities’ Healthcare Private Biopharma Company Virtual 1x1 Day on March 31, 2026, and Piper Sandler’s Spring Biopharma Symposium in Boston on April 15–16, 2026.

“These invitations reflect growing interest in Secretome’s platform and development strategy as we continue advancing STM-01 and our broader pipeline,” said Vinny Jindal. “We appreciate the opportunity to engage with investors and industry participants as we work to bring novel therapies forward for patients with serious unmet medical needs.”

Secretome is advancing STM-01 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy-associated cardiomyopathy (DMD-CM), the lead indication for the company’s flagship program.Secretome expects to initiate Phase 2 in the second quarter of 2026 and is concurrently preparing for its pivotal Phase 3 program.

About Secretome Therapeutics

Secretome Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells (nCPCs) for orphan and underserved chronic diseases. Its lead program, STM-01, is being advanced for Duchenne muscular dystrophy-associated cardiomyopathy (DMD-CM), alongside a broader pipeline of nCPC-based therapeutic programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated conference participation, future corporate updates, development timing, and planned clinical and regulatory milestones. Actual results may diXer materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.


Contacts

Vinny Jindal, President and CEO
vjindal@secretometx.com
https://secretometherapeutics.com/

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