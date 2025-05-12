Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Curie.Bio Portfolio Company Enter into Research and Option Agreement

Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG, a company redefining the discovery and development of best-in-class oligonucleotide therapeutics, today announced the signing of a research and option agreement for a scientific and strategic collaboration with one of Curie.Bio's portfolio companies.

Under the agreement, Secarna will leverage its commercially validated OligoCreator® platform to design and develop oligonucleotide candidates against an undisclosed target, forging an alliance to accelerate the discovery of novel oligonucleotide therapies. In return, Secarna will receive a technology access fee, research funding, and warrants to purchase shares in the portfolio company upon achievement of predefined success milestones.

Secarna's AI-empowered OligoCreator® platform seamlessly integrates diverse delivery technologies as well as proprietary safety and efficacy testing systems to identify and characterize oligonucleotide therapeutics with exceptional speed, safety, and efficacy - strengthening its position as a pivotal tool in transforming previously untreatable conditions into treatable ones and profoundly shaping the future of medicine.

"Our AI-empowered OligoCreator® platform is designed to deliver highly specific, safe, and effective oligonucleotide therapeutics rapidly and reliably," said Konstantin Petropoulos, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Secarna Pharmaceuticals. "We are excited to collaborate with Curie.Bio, and their portfolio company who share our vision for transforming scientific innovation into life-changing therapies. Start-up companies often have exceptional target or disease expertise but lack the platform technology or infrastructure to quickly discover and develop best-in-class drug products. Together - by combining the best of both worlds with tailored approaches and leveraging Curie.Bio's expertise in drug discovery and development - we aim to unlock new possibilities for patients suffering from diseases that are difficult to treat with conventional approaches."

About Secarna Pharmaceuticals

Secarna Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company redefining the discovery and development of best-in-class oligonucleotide therapeutics, offering hope to patients facing conditions that are beyond the reach of current approaches and modalities. With the Company's proprietary AI-empowered OligoCreator® platform, which includes multiple delivery technologies, Secarna identifies and characterizes oligonucleotide therapeutics with unparalleled speed and excellent safety and efficacy. By delivering these novel therapeutics to the cells, organs, or tissues where they are needed, targeted oligonucleotide therapies have the potential to revolutionize treatments for a wide range of difficult-to-treat disorders. Secarna's unique ‘OligoCreator®' platform is leveraged to transform untreatable conditions into treatable ones, profoundly changing the future of medicine. www.secarna.com

About Curie.Bio

Curie.Bio was founded to discover and develop important new medicines. They do this by investing directly into existing companies, creating focused spinouts, and helping founders build companies from scratch. Curie.Bio combines two businesses in their model: they act as both your drug discovery copilot & investor. They have a 90+ person team of drug hunters, drug makers, and operators supporting founders day-to-day to increase their chances of developing medicines. Curie.Bio helps founders avoid critical mistakes and ensures they have the right plan, data, and story to retain ownership and control over their company. They've raised $1.25B and invest through two funds: the Seed Fund and the Breakout Fund. The Seed Fund focuses on advancing therapies through preclinical milestones, such as achieving in vivo proof-of-concept or selecting a development candidate. The Breakout Fund focuses on advancing medicines through clinical trials to generate impactful human activity data. www.curie.bio

