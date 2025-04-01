Seaport Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in April 2025

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seaport Therapeutics (“Seaport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is advancing novel neuropsychiatric medicines with a proven strategy and team, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:





24 th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference The Seaport management team was invited to present on Monday, April 7 th at 3:45pm EDT. The live and archived webcast will be available under the Events section of the Company’s website at https://seaporttx.com/news-papers/



Citi Biotech Private Access Day The Seaport management team was invited to participate in one-on-one meetings at the virtual conference on April 24 th .



About Seaport Therapeutics

Seaport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the development of novel neuropsychiatric medicines in areas of high unmet patient needs. The Company has a proven strategy of advancing clinically validated mechanisms previously held back by limitations that are overcome with its proprietary Glyph™ technology platform. All the therapeutic candidates in its pipeline of first and best-in-class medicines are based on the Glyph platform, which is uniquely designed to enable oral bioavailability, bypass first-pass metabolism and reduce liver enzyme elevations or hepatotoxicity and other side effects. Seaport is led by an experienced team that invented and advanced important neuropsychiatric medicines and is guided by an extensive network of renowned scientists, clinicians and key opinion leaders. For more information, please visit www.seaporttx.com.

publicrelations@seaporttx.com

ir@seaporttx.com