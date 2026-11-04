Scribe Therapeutics to Present Updated Data on PCSK9-Targeting Epigenetic Silencing and LPA-Targeting Gene Editing Programs at American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2026

Late-breaking presentation will report long-term durability preclinical data for STX-1150, Scribe’s lead epigenetic silencing therapy for LDL cholesterol reduction now in clinical trials

A second presentation will reveal enhanced potency and specificity preclinical data for STX-1200, Scribe’s gene editing program designed to lower lipoprotein(a)

CEO to participate in the inaugural AHA Innovation Forum’s sessions on entrepreneurship and AI in cardiovascular innovation

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scribe Therapeutics Inc. (“Scribe Therapeutics” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company engineering purpose-built in vivo CRISPR technologies designed to extend healthy lifespan through disease prevention and durable therapeutic intervention, today announced its participation in the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions taking place in Chicago, IL, from November 6-9, 2026.

Scribe will deliver two presentations, one of which is a late-breaking presentation, and participate in two sessions featured in the inaugural AHA Innovation Forum. The presentations will feature preclinical data from two of Scribe’s three programs targeting key lipid drivers of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD):

In the late-breaking presentation, Scribe will report that a single dose of STX-1150 provides persistent LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) control for at least two years in non-human primates. STX-1150 is an epigenetic silencing therapy designed to repress PCSK9 without permanently altering the underlying DNA sequence. It is currently being evaluated in a first-in-human Phase 1 trial

Scribe’s second presentation will highlight data showing that a single administration of the STX-1200 prototype, a CRISPR-based investigational gene editing therapy, achieves robust and durable reduction of lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] across preclinical models. By editing the LPA gene in the liver, STX-1200 is designed to durably lower Lp(a), a major genetic risk factor for ASCVD.

Additional details on these events are listed below and on the AHA website .

Scientific Presentations

Late-breaking presentation title: STX-1150 Provides Persistent LDL-C Control For At Least Two Years After A Single Dose, A Novel Epigenetic Silencing Approach

Session: Late-Breaking Abstracts in Atherosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Time: 10:45 AM CT

Speaker: Benjamin Oakes, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO

Presentation title: A Single Administration of STX-1200 CRISPR-CasX Gene Editor Achieves Robust and Durable Reduction of Lipoprotein(a) Across Preclinical Models

Session: Precision Cardiovascular Genetics: Improving Therapy and Prognosis

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Time: 11:06 AM CT

Speaker: Elena Smekalova, Ph.D., Associate Director, Discovery Biology

AHA Innovation Forum

Session I: The Entrepreneur's Journey: From Idea to Impact

Date: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

Time: 8:05 - 8:55 AM CT

Speaker: Benjamin Oakes, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO



Session IV: Fireside Conversation: AI and the Future of Cardiovascular Innovation

Date: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

Time: 11:15 AM - 12:05 PM CT

Speaker: Benjamin Oakes, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO

About Scribe Therapeutics Inc.

Scribe Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engineering CRISPR-based technologies into purpose-built in vivo genetic medicines designed to become standard of care treatments for patients suffering from highly prevalent diseases, starting with cardiometabolic disease. Leveraging its CRISPR by Design™ approach and nature’s blueprint for improved cardiovascular health, Scribe’s initial programs focus on addressing the key drivers of ASCVD such as elevated LDL-C, lipoprotein(a), and triglycerides. The company’s lead candidate, STX-1150, is a novel liver-targeted therapy designed to epigenetically silence the PCSK9 gene and reduce LDL-C levels without inducing permanent DNA changes. To broaden and accelerate the impact of its engineered CRISPR technologies for patients, Scribe has formed strategic collaborations with world-leading pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi and Eli Lilly. Co-founded by Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and backed by leading life sciences investors, Scribe is advancing scalable, transformative, and preventative genetic medicines with the goal of improving outcomes and democratizing access to the protective effects of beneficial human genetics. To learn more, visit www.scribetx.com .

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations, Scribe Therapeutics

ir@scribetx.com