Scott L. Friedman, MD, Joins HepaTx Scientific Advisory Board

Palo Alto, CA – November 25th, 2024 – HepaTx, a biotechnology company specializing in regenerative therapies for liver diseases, is pleased to announce that Dr. Scott L. Friedman has joined its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Friedman, an internationally recognized leader in liver disease research and therapeutics, will strengthen HepaTx’s mission to develop innovative treatments for patients with liver disease.

Dr. Scott L. Friedman is the Director of the Institute for Liver Research, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He has performed pioneering research into the underlying causes of fibrosis associated with chronic liver disease. His work has spawned an entire field that is now realizing its translational and therapeutic potential. A 1979 graduate of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, he was a Medical Resident at the Beth Israel Hospital, Harvard Medical School, followed by a GI Fellowship at UCSF. His pioneering research has been recognized with numerous awards, including the EASL International Recognition Award and Distinguished Achievement Awards from both the AASLD and the American Liver Foundation. He is widely respected as a key opinion leader working closely with the biotech and pharmaceutical industry in developing new therapies for liver disease.

“I am delighted to join HepaTx’s Scientific Advisory Board and contribute to advancing their cutting-edge regenerative therapies,” said Dr. Friedman.

“HepaTx is honored to welcome Dr. Friedman to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Eric Schuur, CEO of HepaTx. “His insights and expertise will be instrumental in shaping our research and development strategy.”

Dr. Friedman’s extensive background in translational science and therapeutic discovery will guide HepaTx as the company continues to harness the potential of regenerative medicine to address unmet needs in liver disease treatment.

About HepaTx

HepaTx is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing cell-based treatments for late-stage liver disease, a highly underserved and cost-intensive market. To learn more, visit our website, Hepatx.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

HepaTx

Claudia Preziosi

cpreziosi@hepatx.com