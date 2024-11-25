SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Scott L. Friedman, MD, Joins HepaTx Scientific Advisory Board

November 25, 2024 | 
1 min read
Palo Alto, CA – November 25th, 2024 – HepaTx, a biotechnology company specializing in regenerative therapies for liver diseases, is pleased to announce that Dr. Scott L. Friedman has joined its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Friedman, an internationally recognized leader in liver disease research and therapeutics, will strengthen HepaTx’s mission to develop innovative treatments for patients with liver disease.

Dr. Scott L. Friedman is the Director of the Institute for Liver Research, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He has performed pioneering research into the underlying causes of fibrosis associated with chronic liver disease. His work has spawned an entire field that is now realizing its translational and therapeutic potential.  A 1979 graduate of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, he was a Medical Resident at the Beth Israel Hospital, Harvard Medical School, followed by a GI Fellowship at UCSF. His pioneering research has been recognized with numerous awards, including the EASL International Recognition Award and Distinguished Achievement Awards from both the AASLD and the American Liver Foundation. He is widely respected as a key opinion leader working closely with the biotech and pharmaceutical industry in developing new therapies for liver disease.

“I am delighted to join HepaTx’s Scientific Advisory Board and contribute to advancing their cutting-edge regenerative therapies,” said Dr. Friedman.

“HepaTx is honored to welcome Dr. Friedman to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Eric Schuur, CEO of HepaTx. “His insights and expertise will be instrumental in shaping our research and development strategy.”

Dr. Friedman’s extensive background in translational science and therapeutic discovery will guide HepaTx as the company continues to harness the potential of regenerative medicine to address unmet needs in liver disease treatment.

About HepaTx

HepaTx is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing cell-based treatments for late-stage liver disease, a highly underserved and cost-intensive market. To learn more, visit our website, Hepatx.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
HepaTx
Claudia Preziosi
cpreziosi@hepatx.com

 

 

People
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Marty Makary speaks on a panel at the New America Foundation
Government
COVID-19 Critic Marty Makary Is Trump’s Likely Pick for FDA Top Post
November 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
New York, NY, USA - July 4, 2022: Exterior view of the Pfizer World Headquarters in New York City. Pfizer Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation.
Executive Appointments
Pfizer Shakes Up C-Suite, Elevating Cancer Chief Boshoff to CSO
November 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz speaking at a Senate hearing
Government
Trump to Appoint Celebrity Physician Dr. Oz to Head CMS
November 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Government
Trump Picks RFK Jr. to Lead HHS
November 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac