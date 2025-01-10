Sciwind Biosciences Announces Global Licensing and Collaboration Agreement for Metabolic Disease Portfolio

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic diseases, today announced a licensing and collaboration agreement for the global development and commercialization of a portfolio of metabolic diseases therapies in territories outside of Greater China and South Korea, with Verdiva Bio Limited (“Verdiva”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in developing innovative treatments for obesity and other cardiometabolic disorders.

The partnered portfolio under this collaboration includes:

Oral Ecnoglutide (Ecnoglutide Oral, XW004): A phase 2-ready, potential first-in-class, once-weekly oral GLP-1 receptor agonist

A phase 2-ready, potential first-in-class, once-weekly oral GLP-1 receptor agonist Oral Amylin Receptor Agonist (Amylin RA): A potential first-in-class, once-weekly long-acting, oral amylin receptor agonist in IND-enabling studies

A potential first-in-class, once-weekly long-acting, oral amylin receptor agonist in IND-enabling studies Subcutaneous injectable Amylin Receptor Agonist (Amylin RA): A potential best-in-class, long-acting, amylin receptor agonist in IND-enabling studies

Sciwind has granted Verdiva the exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the partnered programs outside of greater China and South Korea. Sciwind has retained the rights to develop，manufacture and commercialize these products in all other regions.

Under the agreement, Sciwind receives an upfront consideration totaling approximately $70 million, and is eligible to receive more than $2.4 billion in milestone payments for development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of above-mentioned partnered programs,. Additionally, Sciwind is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on future product sales outside of greater China and South Korea. Furthermore, the two companies will collaborate on additional preclinical stage programs, and Sciwind is eligible to receive milestones and royalty payments based on the advancement of those programs.

Verdiva Bio, led by industry experts and serial entrepreneurs, boasts a world-class drug development team with extensive experience in the global metabolic treatment sector. With this collaboration, Verdiva Bio plans to advance the development of innovative therapies through a series of clinical studies involving both monotherapy and combination treatments. This collaboration highlights the global commercialization potential of Sciwind’s innovative pipeline and lays a solid foundation for the worldwide development and potential commercialization of key products like Ecnoglutide.

About Oral Ecnoglutide (XW004): Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists are effective in treating type 2 diabetes and obesity and show potential in treating MASH as well as obesity-related complications. Ecnoglutide is a novel long-acting GLP-1 analog with cAMP bias, optimized for increased bioactivity and reduced production costs, enabling once-weekly dosing. Completed clinical studies have confirmed that Ecnoglutide has excellent therapeutic effects on patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity, and shows good safety and tolerability. Oral Ecnoglutide (XW004) is a potentially weekly-oral formulation of Ecnoglutide.

About Amylin Receptor Agonists: Islet amyloid polypeptide (Amylin) plays an important role in blood sugar and energy homeostasis regulation by delaying gastric emptying, decreasing glucagon level and promoting satiety, thus preventing postprandial blood sugar levels from soaring and promoting weight loss. Long-acting amylin analogs activate both the native amylin and calcitonin receptors.

About Sciwind Biosciences: Sciwind Biosciences is a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic diseases. Its product pipeline consists of potentially first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates, including the long-acting GLP-1 peptide analog Ecnoglutide injection (NDA stage), oral GLP-1 peptide Ecnoglutide tablet XW004 (Phase I), and oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist XW014 (Phase I). Sciwind Biosciences has developed multiple proprietary technologies, including oral peptide and inhaled protein therapeutic delivery platforms, and identified a series of drugs candidate based on these core platforms technology. For more information, please visit: www.sciwindbio.com.

About Verdiva Bio: Verdiva Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies designed to help people living with obesity, cardiometabolic disorders, and related complications achieve better outcomes via more patient-friendly therapeutic options. For more information, please visit: www.verdivabio.com.

