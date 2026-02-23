Science Corp. and Neurosoft Bioelectronics Announce Novel BCI Ecosystem Partnership

Deal Joins Science’s World-Class BCI Tools with Neurosoft’s Leading Neural Data Platform

ALAMEDA, Calif. & GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Corporation, the pioneering full-stack neural engineering company focused on restoring and extending life, and Neurosoft Bioelectronics, a neural data company utilizing ultra-soft interfaces to achieve full-cortical coverage powering a foundation AI model of the brain, have partnered to grant Neurosoft access to Science’s full stack of world-class clinical-grade neural recording tools, known as the Science BCI Ecosystem.

Science Ecosystem partners enter into multiyear agreements to develop brain-computer interface (BCI) products around Science’s full neural recording technology stack. This gives partners access to a complete set of tools for a fraction of the cost and time of developing it themselves, and enables partners to focus on their core innovations and reach patients faster.

Neurosoft is developing minimally invasive, fully implantable BCI systems that leverage state-of-the-art soft materials engineering and artificial intelligence to restore function in people with tinnitus, epilepsy and other disorders. While its groundbreaking technology has already been used in a dozen human patients, the company is now leveraging the Science Ecosystem to eliminate the cost and complexity of custom hardware development.

It can cost upwards of $75–100 million to build a full-stack clinical-grade BCI platform. The Ecosystem partnership gives innovators access to a state-of-the-art BCI platform that enables first-in-human trials for under $5 million and in a fraction of the time.

Max Hodak, CEO and cofounder of Science, said: “We recognize that neural engineering breakthroughs happen at the intersection of diverse expertise. By providing robust, modular building blocks designed to meet the requirements of the most rigorous modern BCI applications, we are enabling innovation leaders across the BCI industry to develop targeted therapeutic solutions without rebuilding fundamental infrastructure, ultimately bringing transformative therapies to patients faster.”

Nicolas Vachicouras, PhD, CEO and cofounder of Neurosoft, said: “This partnership with Science is a strategic move that aggressively accelerates clinical adoption, bringing potentially life-changing therapies to patients faster than ever seen before in the industry, while rapidly scaling the high-fidelity neural data collection essential for powering Neurosoft's foundation AI models.”

“Neurosoft is the ideal partner to debut this model,” said Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy Officer at Science. “This partnership reflects Science’s broader vision to foster a community of BCI innovators working toward life-changing therapies for neurological injury and disease, and to advance the field by reducing development cost and complexity. Our multiyear, multimillion dollar agreement is a significant milestone. I fully expect it will be the first of many.”

Science, known for its PRIMA BCI retina implant, which has been shown in clinical trials to successfully restore vision to patients suffering from certain types of blindness, and for its groundbreaking biohybrid BCI work, announced in October 2024 that it was launching a suite of neural engineering products, the Science BCI Ecosystem, to accelerate innovation and reduce complexity and cost industry wide.

Science Corporation is a vertically integrated full stack neural engineering company. Our mission is to restore and extend life by transcending the limits of biology. We are developing advanced brain-computer interface technologies and devices to address critical unmet medical needs and, longer term, on transforming the human condition through neural engineering and advanced perfusion technology. Science is headquartered in Alameda, Calif. For more information please visit: www.science.xyz

Neurosoft Bioelectronics is a neural data company utilizing ultra-soft interfaces to achieve full-cortical coverage powering a foundation AI model of the brain. This visionary leap is enabled by our pioneering soft minimally invasive neural implants, which overcome the limitations, stiffness, and risks of traditional rigid electrodes. While our immediate clinical mission is to deploy these compliant interfaces to safely monitor, treat, and restore lost functions in patients with severe neurological disorders, the pristine, high-bandwidth data acquired during these life-changing procedures serves a powerful dual purpose. It provides the essential missing data layer, large-scale, high-fidelity neural data with full-cortical coverage required to train our cortical AI model. By leveraging this deep pre-training to translate noisy signals from everyday wearables into precise human intent, Neurosoft is bridging the gap between clinical intervention and consumer scalability, ultimately unlocking the future of mass-market, non-invasive precise and reliable BCIs.

