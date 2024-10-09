Schrödinger to Present New Preclinical SGR-3515 and PRMT5-MTA Data at 2024 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced that new preclinical data on SGR-3515, its investigational Wee1/Myt1 inhibitor, and the company’s PRMT5-MTA inhibitor program, will be presented during poster sessions at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium (ENA 2024) taking place October 23-25, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.





The SGR-3515 presentation will include data further characterizing SGR-3515 in preclinical oncology models. Wee1 and Myt1 kinases regulate the cell cycle and DNA damage response, allowing time for DNA repair before cell division takes place. Concurrent loss of function or inhibition of Wee1 and Myt1 confers selective vulnerability in cancer cells, a mechanism referred to as synthetic lethality. The preclinical data indicate that SGR-3515 has a differentiated profile and support its continued development as a potential therapy for patients with advanced solid tumors. A Phase 1 clinical trial in this patient population is ongoing.

Additionally, preclinical data will be presented on the discovery of highly selective PRMT5-MTA inhibitors. Schrödinger has identified a novel series of selective, potent PRMT5-MTA inhibitors and is optimizing lead compounds for use in peripheral and brain tumors.

Details of the data presentations are as follows:

Title: Discovery of SGR-3515, a first-in-class Wee1/Myt1 inhibitor with differentiated pharmacological properties in xenograft tumor models

Abstract Number: 147

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 12PM-2PM CEST (6AM-8AM EDT)

Location: Exhibit Hall, Barcelona International Convention Centre

Title: Discovery of a highly MTA-synergistic series of PRMT5 inhibitors for the treatment of MTAP-deficient tumors by virtual screening technology

Abstract Number: 372

Presentation Date and Time: Friday, October 25, 2024, 9AM-3PM CEST (3AM-9AM EDT)

Location: Exhibit Hall, Barcelona International Convention Centre

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The computational platform is licensed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 850 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to those statements regarding the potential advantages of our computational platform, the potential of Wee1/Myt1 and PRMT5-MTA inhibition for the treatment of cancer, the therapeutic potential of SGR-3515, and the expected timing and design of our Phase 1 clinical trial of SGR-3515. Statements including words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including the uncertainties inherent in drug development, such as the conduct of research activities and the timing of and our ability to initiate and complete preclinical studies and clinical trials, uncertainties associated with the regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the ability to retain and hire key personnel and other risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31, 2024, as well as future filings and reports by us. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contacts



Matthew Luchini (Investors)

matthew.luchini@schrodinger.com

917-719-0636

Allie Nicodemo (Media)

allie.nicodemo@schrodinger.com

617-356-2325