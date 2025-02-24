SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Schrödinger to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 24, 2025 | 
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced that management will participate in the following conferences in March:


  • TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. E.T.
  • Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2025: Fireside chat on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 3:40 p.m. E.T.
  • KBCM Healthcare Forum: Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

The live discussions can be accessed in the “Investors” section of Schrödinger’s website and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs and is advancing three clinical-stage oncology programs. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 900 employees operating from 15 locations globally. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Contacts

Allie Nicodemo
Schrödinger, Inc.
allie.nicodemo@schrodinger.com
617-356-2325

