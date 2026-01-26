Sarepta Therapeutics to Report 3-Year Topline Data from EMBARK Study of ELEVIDYS Gene Therapy in Ambulatory Individuals with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at 8:30 am Eastern Time, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to present 3-year topline functional results from patients treated in Part 1 of EMBARK (Study 9001-301), the global, randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl) in ambulatory individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who were aged four to seven at time of treatment.

The event will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and following the event a replay will be archived there for one year. Interested parties participating by phone will need to register using this online form. After registering for dial-in details, all phone participants will receive an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the dial-in number along with a personal PIN number to use to access the event by phone.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) and are building a robust portfolio of programs across muscle, central nervous system, and cardiac diseases.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Investor Contact:

Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052

iestepan@sarepta.com



Ryan Wong, 617-800-4112

rwong@sarepta.com



Media Contact:

Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566

tsorrentino@sarepta.com



Kara Hoeger, 617-710-3898

khoeger@sarepta.com