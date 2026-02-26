Sarepta Therapeutics to Present New Long-Term and Safety Data Across Gene Therapy and Exon-Skipping Programs at 2026 Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical & Scientific Congress

Several abstracts, including a late-breaking podium presentation and posters, bring forward accumulating long-term efficacy, safety and caregiver-reported insights that deepen understanding of dystrophin restoration and its impact in Duchenne

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, will present at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference, taking place March 8 - 11, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

At MDA 2026, Sarepta will present new and ongoing evidence across its rare neuromuscular portfolio, including commercially available gene therapy and exon-skipping treatments in Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Presentations include a late-breaking oral presentation on delandistrogene moxeparvovec gene therapy from the Phase 3 EMBARK study (Part 1) up to three years post-infusion compared with a matched external control. Another abstract will feature caregiver-reported impressions from the Phase 3 EMBARK study through two years of follow-up, offering complementary perspectives on treatment impact beyond clinician-reported and performance-based outcomes. Additionally, a safety analysis of several delandistrogene moxeparvovec clinical studies with up to 7.5 years of patient follow-up will be presented; pooled data will include treatment-related adverse events that most commonly occurred within the first 60 days post-infusion.

Sarepta will also present data from across its exon skipping franchise, including Phase 3 results from ESSENCE for golodirsen and casimersen. Also, a new real-world analysis that explores survival in patients treated with exon skipping medicines will be presented, as well as interim real-world findings from the Phase 4 EVOLVE study describing long-term safety and loss of ambulation as observed in clinical practice.

“At MDA we’re sharing data that reinforce dystrophin restoration as a foundational therapy and its ability to slow Duchenne disease progression over time,” said Louise Rodino-Klapac, Ph.D., president of research & development and technical operations, Sarepta. “We want to bring forward a data-driven view of treatment experience in clinical and real-world settings, including longer-term functional outcomes, pooled safety learnings, and caregiver-reporter perspectives that provide complementary insights into treatment effect in a subset of patients treated in EMBARK. Our goal is to ensure clinicians and families have the information they need to make treatment decisions with confidence.”

Sarepta Podium Presentation:

480LB: Delandistrogene Moxeparvovec in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: EMBARK Functional Outcomes and Safety up to 3 Years Post-Infusion (late-breaker) Poster: March 10 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET 4 – 4:30 p.m. ET 6 – 8 p.m. ET Oral: March 11 2:30 – 2:45 p.m. ET

Sarepta Poster Presentations (*Denotes encore presentation):

22 S: Efficacy and Safety of Golodirsen and Casimersen Compared with Placebo in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (ESSENCE): Phase 3 Topline Results March 8 6 – 8 p.m. ET 25 S: 2025 Interim Analysis of EVOLVE: A Long-Term Observational Study Evaluating Eteplirsen, Golodirsen, or Casimersen in Routine Clinical Practice March 8 6 – 8 p.m. ET 71 S: A Real-World Target Trial Emulation of Eteplirsen, Golodirsen, and Casimersen to Evaluate Survival Among Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy March 8 6 – 8 p.m. ET 77 S: Caregiver Global Impressions of Delandistrogene Moxeparvovec in Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Findings from EMBARK 2-Year Follow-Up March 8 6 – 8 p.m. ET 56 S: Model-Based Evaluation of Delandistrogene Moxeparvovec Adeno-Associated Virus Pharmacokinetics and Safety Implications* March 8 6 – 8 p.m. ET 478LB: Pooled Safety Analysis from Phase 1 to Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Delandistrogene Moxeparvovec in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (late-breaker) March 10 10:30 – 1:30 p.m. ET 4 – 4:30 p.m. ET 6 – 8 p.m. ET 272 T: Quantitation of Dystrophin Expression in Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy by Western Blot Analysis Adjusted for Muscle Content March 10 Poster Reception: 10:30 – 1:30 p.m. ET 4 – 4:30 p.m. ET 6 – 8 p.m. ET 319 T: Expression of SGCA and Safety Following Treatment with Patidistrogene Bexoparvovec in Patients with LGMD2D/R3: Results from a Phase 1b Study March 10 Poster Reception: 10:30 – 1:30 p.m. ET 4 – 4:30 p.m. ET 6 – 8 p.m. ET

The full MDA 2026 program is available here: https://www.mdaconference.org. Sarepta abstracts and presentations will be available on Sarepta.com in the Events & Presentations section following the MDA embargo.

