SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sarepta Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

June 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conferences in June:



  • Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside chat: Monday, June 8, at 10:40 a.m. ET at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla.
  • Oppenheimer CNS and Neuro-Muscular Summit
    Investor meetings: Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at The Bath Club in Miami Beach, Fla.

The presentation for the Goldman Sachs conference will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta’s website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and will be archived there following the presentation for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold a leadership position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) and are building a robust portfolio of programs across muscle, central nervous system, and cardiac diseases.

Internet Posting of Information
We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com

Ryan Wong, 617-800-4112
rwong@sarepta.com

Tam Thornton, 617-803-3825
tthornton@sarepta.com

Media Contact:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
tsorrentino@sarepta.com

Massachusetts Events
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3D Illustration of a White pawn Surrounded by Intimidating Circle Pieces on Semi-Reflective Chess Board With Black Background
Pancreatic cancer
ASCO: Biopharma has pancreatic cancer ‘surrounded’ as Immuneering’s drug adds 9 quality months
June 1, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Richard Pazdur
Regulatory
Pazdur declines to announce candidacy for vacated FDA commissioner role
May 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration showing people forming an arrow versus large arrow
Job Trends
Takeda cuts send layoffs soaring in May, rising year over year
May 19, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring outlook: job opportunities on BioSpace rise YOY, but layoffs affect thousands
May 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel