Sarah Cannon Research Institute and Bristol Myers Squibb Expand Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Patient Enrollment and Broaden Access to Innovative Cancer Research

Collaboration Leverages Data-Driven Approach to Bring Cutting-Edge Clinical Trials to More Communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials, and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), a leading biopharmaceutical company, today announced an expanded strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the development of innovative cancer therapies and increasing access to clinical trials for patients across the U.S.

Central to the collaboration is SCRI’s Accelero, a next-generation clinical trial delivery model that streamlines operations and accelerates trial execution across SCRI’s expansive network of more than 200 locations. By aligning Bristol Myers Squibb’s pioneering oncology pipeline with SCRI’s research infrastructure and expertise, the collaboration is designed to bring cutting-edge research directly to patients—where they live and receive care.

“At Bristol Myers Squibb, we recognize that accelerating clinical trial enrollment requires not only scientific innovation but also operational innovation. This includes a deep commitment to equity and inclusion, while we look to accelerate overall patient enrollment,” said Mokash Sharma, Senior Vice President, Global Development Operations, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Improving access to clinical research isn’t just about science—it’s about trust, and meeting people where they are. By leveraging data-driven strategies through our collaboration with Sarah Cannon Research Institute, we’re working to ensure that more patients—especially those from medically underserved populations—have access to vital cancer research advances in their communities. This partnership reflects our shared vision to transform clinical trial delivery and advance health equity across the oncology landscape.”

Through this collaboration, SCRI and Bristol Myers Squibb are expanding access to Bristol Myers Squibb’s innovative therapies by embedding clinical trials in community settings. With more than 1,300 physicians engaged in research across over 20 states, SCRI’s network enables broader participation in clinical trials.

“Together, SCRI and Bristol Myers Squibb are translating innovative science into clinical trials and accelerating patient enrollment through SCRI’s Accelero model that prioritizes speed, quality, and access, and ultimately brings promising therapies to patients faster and closer to home,” said Dee Anna Smith, Chief Executive Officer, SCRI. “We look forward to the impact we will have together as we reach more patients and continue to redefine how clinical trials are delivered across the country.”

In the early phase of the collaboration, SCRI achieved a 45% reduction in study startup timelines across eight Bristol Myers Squibb clinical trials—significantly outperforming timelines observed at non-SCRI sites. By scaling these capabilities across SCRI’s research network, the collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to transforming clinical trial delivery and ensuring that more people can access the latest cancer treatments and innovations.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 850 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA in the past decade. SCRI’s research network brings together more than 1,300 physicians who are enrolling patients to clinical trials at over 200 locations in more than 20 states across the U.S. Visit SCRI.com to learn more.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact: Becca.Gelman@SCRI.com.