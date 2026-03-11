Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Study Evaluating the Economic and Clinical Value of CellerateRX® Surgical Powder in the Management of Spine Surgery Wounds

Study demonstrates cost savings and improved health outcomes associated with the use of CellerateRX® as an adjunct to the standard of care for high-risk spinal surgery patients, compared to the standard of care alone

FORT WORTH, TX, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (Nasdaq: SMTI), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical market, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study evaluating the economic and clinical value of CellerateRX® Surgical Powder (“CellerateRX”) in the Journal of Medical Economics. The study estimated the cost-effectiveness of adding CellerateRX as an adjunct to the standard of care for reducing postoperative complications in high-risk spinal surgery patients.

“We are pleased to see the publication of this peer-reviewed study, which represents an important addition to the compelling body of clinical evidence supporting CellerateRX’s value proposition in the management of surgical wounds,” said Seth Yon, Sanara’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Its findings demonstrate the significant reductions in medical costs and improvements in health outcomes that can be achieved using CellerateRX to manage acute surgical wounds following spine surgery for high-risk patients. Sanara remains committed to bringing clinically effective, cost-saving solutions like CellerateRX to surgeons and their patients, and we look forward to raising awareness of this new publication in the marketplace.”

The study’s researchers utilized economic modeling to evaluate the clinical outcomes and direct medical costs of a cohort of high-comorbidity patients undergoing complex spinal surgery procedures. They classified patients into two treatment arms: 1) those treated with CellerateRX as an adjunct to the standard of care, and 2) those treated with the standard of care alone, for the management of acute surgical wounds following spine surgery.

Based on the published clinical literature for each treatment arm, researchers evaluated the incidence of post-operative complications, hospital readmissions and surgical revision procedures over a one-year time horizon. The clinical efficacy of each treatment arm over this period was measured in quality-adjusted life years (“QALYs”), while the direct medical costs were measured in 2025 U.S. dollars.

The researchers found that the group treated with CellerateRX exhibited a dominant cost-effectiveness profile compared to the group treated with the standard of care alone. Specifically, the CellerateRX treatment arm generated $3,852 in cost savings and a 0.007 QALY gain per patient, yielding a net monetary benefit of $4,542. The primary contributors to cost savings were the avoidance of hospital readmissions and surgical revision procedures, which conservatively accounted for $2,238 and $835 of the total cost reductions, respectively. In a probabilistic analysis conducted as part of the study, the CellerateRX treatment arm was found to have the dominant cost-effectiveness profile compared to treatment with the standard of care alone in more than 99% of clinical variability simulations.

Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that CellerateRX can promote both improved health outcomes and cost savings compared to the standard of care alone for wound management in high-risk spinal surgery populations. They added that their findings support CellerateRX as a value-enhancing component of the spine surgery care pathway, particularly for patients with elevated complication risk.

The published study may be accessed via the following link: https://doi.org/10.1080/13696998.2026.2639234

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

Sanara MedTech Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical market. The Company develops, markets and distributes surgical products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals. Each of the Company’s products and technologies are designed to achieve the goal of providing better clinical outcomes at a lower overall cost for patients. Sanara’s products are primarily sold in the North American surgical tissue repair market. Sanara markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® Powder, BIASURGE® Advanced Surgical Solution, FORTIFY TRG® Tissue Repair Graft and FORTIFY FLOWABLE® Extracellular Matrix, as well as a portfolio of advanced biologic products including: ACTIGEN® Verified Inductive Bone Matrix, ALLOCYTE® Plus Advanced Viable Bone Matrix, BiFORM® Bioactive Moldable Matrix and TEXAGEN® Amniotic Membrane Allograft to the surgical market. The Company believes it can drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. The Company strives to be one of the most innovative and comprehensive providers of effective surgical solutions and is continually seeking to expand its offerings for patients requiring treatments in the United States. For more information, please visit SanaraMedTech.com.

