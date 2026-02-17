Salipro Biotech Expands Global Intellectual Property Estate with Key U.S. Patent Grant

New U.S. patent secures long term protection for the Salipro® platform technologies, extending exclusivity until 2042 and reinforcing the company’s position as a premier partner for drug discovery against challenging drug targets

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salipro Biotech AB, a pioneering biotech company enabling drug discovery against challenging membrane protein targets, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. Patent No. 12,383,501, entitled “Production of Salipro Particles”. The patent extends the company’s IP protection for its Salipro® platform technologies into June 2042.

The newly granted U.S. patent strengthens Salipro Biotech’s position as a global leader in membrane protein stabilization and expands its intellectual property estate across major pharmaceutical markets. It protects a key method enabling the direct extraction and purification of functional membrane proteins, an essential capability for accessing previously inaccessible targets such as GPCRs, ion channels and SLC transporters.

“This new U.S. patent represents an important milestone in the continued expansion of our global IP portfolio,” said Jens Frauenfeld, CEO of Salipro Biotech. “Our Salipro® platform is already powering partnered drug discovery programs worldwide, and this patent further enhances the defensibility and value of our platform for our strategic partners.”

Salipro Biotech’s global patent estate now includes over 60 granted patents spanning the U.S., EU, China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and other major life-science markets. Together, these patents protect the core elements of the Salipro® technology, which stabilizes membrane proteins in their native lipid environment to deliver high-quality functional targets for small-molecule drug discovery, biologics development as well as structure-based drug design.

Salipro Biotech AB, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a privately held biotech company committed to unlocking challenging drug targets for the development of next-generation therapeutics. With a fully owned intellectual property portfolio underlying the Salipro® platform technology, the company has established multiple research collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide.

