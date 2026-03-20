Sakura Finetek Global and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. Global Alliance Press Release

Consistency in every slide.

Clarity in every image.

Confidence in every decision.

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sakura Finetek Global, a worldwide leader in automated tissue and slide preparation solutions for anatomic pathology, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., a global leader in imaging technologies, today announced an alliance to enable consistent, scan-ready slides and clear digital images to support confident clinical decisions, with care for every patient.

Together, both companies are focused on reducing variability and rework by aligning high-quality slide preparation with dependable digitization, so pathology teams can move efficiently from biopsy to diagnosis. The partnership is guided by a shared belief that engineering excellence ultimately serves one purpose: improve patient care.

Sakura Finetek and Hamamatsu commit to collaborate with pathologists and laboratories to realize the benefits of one seamless workflow.

“Consistency in every slide. Clarity in every image. Confidence in every decision is more than a tagline for us,” said Kam Patel, President, Sakura Finetek USA. “It captures what laboratories need right now: reliable processes upstream that translate into reliable results downstream. By partnering with Hamamatsu, we are strengthening the link between slide preparation and digital review, helping laboratories deliver diagnostics with speed and confidence.”

“Digital pathology can only be as strong as the slide that enters the scanner,” said Naofumi Toriyama, Managing Executive Officer and Chief of Sales General Headquarters, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. “NanoZoomer systems are built to deliver high-quality whole slide images. This partnership with Sakura Finetek reinforces a ‘one complete workflow’ mindset, supporting consistent slide preparation and clear imaging so our customers can focus on what matters.”

Through this collaboration, Sakura Finetek and Hamamatsu plan to support laboratories with:

Workflow alignment between slide preparation steps and digital scanning to help reduce rework, rescans, and delays

Joint customer engagement to help laboratories evaluate and design end-to-end workflows from histology through digital review

Shared educational resources highlighting best practices for scan-ready slide production and reliable whole slide imaging

“Pathology is a chain, and every link matters,” added Erico von Bueren, Sr. Director of Marketing and Strategy, Sakura Finetek USA. “When slide preparation and imaging are engineered to work together, laboratories can move more confidently from specimen to insight.”

Hamamatsu Corporation and Sakura Finetek USA are introducing this partnership at USCAP 2026 in San Antonio, TX.

About Sakura Finetek USA

Sakura Finetek is the worldwide leader in continuous innovation for pathology by providing integrated solutions for anatomic pathology and patients through best-in-class innovation, quality, and customer care.

With a strategic focus on end-to-end automation, Sakura Finetek continues to lead the industry in developing and commercializing automated histopathology instrumentation and consumables for anatomic pathology. Sakura Finetek systems dramatically increase efficiency, standardize results, and enable customers to manage their daily workload more simply while significantly influencing patient care.

For more information regarding Sakura Finetek products, please visit www.sakuraus.com.

About Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of photonics devices, including advanced imaging detectors. Our optical sensors, light sources, cameras, photometry systems, and measurement and analysis systems deliver critical photonics components for a broad range of demanding applications and markets. For more than two decades, our NanoZoomer series of digital scanners has been a pioneering solution in whole slide imaging scanner technology for pathology research.

For more information we welcome you to visit www.nanozoomer.com.

Press contact:

Adam Hammer

Sakura Finetek USA

1750 W. 214th St

Torrance, CA, 90501

310-984-3626

ahammer@sakuraus.com