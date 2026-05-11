Sagimet Biosciences to Present Mechanism of Action Data for its FASN Inhibitors at the Society for Investigative Dermatology in Chicago

Pre-clinical data shows potential for FASN inhibition as mechanism of action to treat acne

Phase 3 clinical trial of denifanstat in moderate to severe acne patients for the U.S.

planned to initiate in second half of 2026

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that the Company will present a poster at the 83rd Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting (SID 2026) on May 15, 2026 showing in vitro data that supports the potential use of FASN inhibitors in acne.

“Excess sebum production is one of the key drivers of acne,” said Andreas Grauer, MD, Sagimet’s Chief Medical Officer. “At SID 2026, we will present data from our preclinical studies which showed that FASN inhibitors reduced sebum-related lipids in human sebocytes. These data, added to the successful Phase 3 clinical trial of denifanstat in acne in China, demonstrate that FASN inhibition offers a potential mechanism of action to treat acne, and support our Phase 3 registrational clinical trial in acne planned to start in the second half of 2026.”

Society for Investigative Dermatology Poster Presentation Details:

Poster Title: Fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors decreased sebum lipids in human sebocytes via inhibition of de novo lipogenesis, supporting FASN as a target for acne treatment

Presenter: Marie O’Farrell, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Sagimet Biosciences

Session: Poster Session 2, Translational Studies: Cell and Molecular Biology, Salons B, C, D (Lower Level)/Williford – 3 rd Floor

Floor Date/Time: Friday, May 15, 2026, 4:30 to 6:00 PM CDT

Location: Hilton Chicago, IL





Poster Highlights:

Excess sebum production contributes to the development of acne. De novo lipogenesis (DNL) drives sebum production in sebocytes, and FASN is a key enzyme in the DNL pathway. In preclinical studies, FASN inhibitors reduced sebum-related lipids in human sebocytes, demonstrating that FASN inhibition offers a potential mechanism of action to treat acne.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel FASN inhibitors designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in conditions resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. FASN is a regulator of lipid synthesis, and a key pathway implicated in multiple diseases, such as acne, MASH and certain FASN-dependent tumor types. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

About Acne

Acne is one of the most common skin conditions in the U.S., with approximately 50 million Americans affected annually and more than 5 million seeking medical treatment for acne each year. Acne affects around 85% of persons between the ages of 12 and 24. Moderate to severe acne accounts for 20% of acne sufferers, or approximately 10 million people in the U.S. annually. There is no cure for acne, and due to its pathology, most patients require chronic management and multiple annual courses of treatment for flare control.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of the presentation of data from ongoing clinical trials, Sagimet’s clinical development plans and related timelines and anticipated development milestones, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Sagimet’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, these statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. Sagimet has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Sagimet believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Sagimet’s control, including, among others: the clinical development and therapeutic potential of denifanstat, TVB-3567 or any other drug candidates or combination therapies developed by Sagimet; Sagimet’s ability to advance drug candidates into and successfully complete clinical trials within anticipated timelines; Sagimet’s relationship with Ascletis, and the success of its development efforts for denifanstat; the accuracy of Sagimet’s estimates regarding its capital requirements and Sagimet’s ability to maintain and successfully enforce adequate intellectual property protection. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of Sagimet’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in these forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, Sagimet operates in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that Sagimet may face. Except as required by applicable law, Sagimet does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

JAllaire@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Contact:

Maggie Whitney

LifeSci Communications

mwhitney@lifescicomms.com