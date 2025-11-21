SUBSCRIBE
Sagimet Biosciences to Participate in the 8th Annual Evercore ISI Healthcare Conference

November 21, 2025 | 
SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that management will participate in the 8th Annual Evercore ISI Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, in Coral Gables, Florida, with a fireside chat at 12:55pm ET (link here).

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors & Media section of Sagimet’s website at www.sagimet.com, with an archived replay available for 90 days following the live event.

About Sagimet Biosciences 

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel FASN inhibitors designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in conditions resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Denifanstat, an oral, once-daily pill, met all primary endpoints in its Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 clinical trial in MASH as well as all primary and secondary endpoints in Sagimet’s license partner for China’s Phase 3 clinical trial in moderate-to-severe acne. A combination of denifanstat and resmetirom is currently being tested in a Phase 1 PK clinical trial and is planned to be developed for cirrhotic patients living with F4-stage MASH. TVB-3567, a second oral FASN inhibitor which is planned to be developed for acne, is currently being tested in a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire 
LifeSci Advisors 
JAllaire@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Contact:
Michael Fitzhugh
LifeSci Advisors 
mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com


