Sagimet Biosciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference and Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - June 22, 2026

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that management will participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum in Boston, MA on July 15, 2026.

Inducement Grant

In connection with the hiring of two employees, the Compensation Committee of Sagimet’s Board of Directors approved that an inducement grant of 34,300 stock options, in aggregate to purchase shares of the Company’s Series A common stock, be granted on June 22, 2026 to the newly hired employees.

The option awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual’s employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to the acceptance of employment with Sagimet.

The options have an exercise price equal to the closing price of Sagimet’s Series A common stock as reported by the Nasdaq Global Market on June 22, 2026. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the number of shares underlying each stock option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date (based on the employee’s employment commencement date) and the remaining shares vesting monthly over 36 months thereafter, subject to each individual’s continued service with Sagimet through the applicable vesting dates.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel FASN inhibitors designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in conditions resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. FASN is a regulator of lipid synthesis, and a key pathway implicated in multiple diseases, such as acne, MASH and certain FASN-dependent tumor types. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

JAllaire@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Contact:

Maggie Whitney

LifeSci Communications

mwhitney@lifescicomms.com