RYBREVANT® plus chemotherapy approved in Canada as first and only targeted treatment to reduce risk of disease progression or death by more than half in second-line EGFR-mutated advanced lung cancer

Phase 3 MARIPOSA-2 study showed RYBREVANT® in combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed significantly improved progression-free survival compared to carboplatin and pemetrexed alone.1

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced today that Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance (NOC) for RYBREVANT® (amivantamab for injection) in combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed (platinum-based chemotherapy) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with activating epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon 19 deletions or Exon 21 L858R substitution mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after treatment with osimertinib.1

“Patients with EGFR-mutated advanced NSCLC treated with osimertinib inevitably develop resistance mechanisms and face poor outcomes on platinum-based chemotherapy alone,” says Dr. Barbara Melosky*, Professor of Medicine, University of British Columbia. “RYBREVANT® (amivantamab) plus platinum-based chemotherapy has the potential to address treatment resistance, support prolonged progression-free survival (PFS), and improve overall response.”

Lung cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canada and the leading cause of cancer death.2 NSCLC accounts for 88 per cent of all lung cancers in Canada.3 Globally, approximately one-third of patients with NSCLC harbour an EGFR mutation with 85-90 per cent comprised of exon 19 deletions and exon 21 L858R substitution mutations.4,5 The five-year survival rate for people with advanced EGFR-mutated NSCLC is less than 20 per cent.6 Acquired resistance mechanisms after tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) monotherapy can make subsequent treatment more difficult, and there is limited evidence supporting the efficacy of TKI recycling post-TKI progression.7,8 The addition of immunotherapy to chemotherapy for EGFR-mutated NSCLC has also failed to demonstrate clinically meaningful improvements in PFS in this population.9,10

“Our understanding of genetic alterations such as EGFR mutations has allowed new and exciting anti-cancer therapies to improve survival in patients diagnosed with these diseases. However, there are still significant treatment gaps we need to bridge in all lines of treatment,” says Dr. Scott Owen**, Medical Oncologist, McGill University Health Center. “This approval in the second-line setting has the potential to redefine the standard of care, offering improved patient outcomes both in terms of clinical efficacy and quality of life.”

“A lung cancer diagnosis can be devastating. This approval of RYBREVANT® is welcome news for patients, offering hope against this difficult-to-treat disease and a chance to spend more quality time with their loved ones,” says Shem Singh***, Executive Director, Lung Cancer Canada. “Having this new therapeutic option underscores the importance of ongoing research and innovation and is another step forward for people living with EGFR-mutated advanced lung cancers where significant unmet needs remain.”

This Health Canada NOC is based on results from the Phase 3, randomized, open-label, multicentre MARIPOSA-2 study.1 The study compared treatment with RYBREVANT® in combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed to treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy alone in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR Exon 19 deletions or Exon 21 L858R substitution mutations who had previously received osimertinib as first- or second-line therapy.1 A total of 394 patients were randomized to receive RYBREVANT® in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy (N=131) or only platinum-based chemotherapy (N=263).1 The results demonstrated a clinically meaningful improvement in PFS, with a median of 6.3 months for patients who received RYBREVANT® plus platinum-based chemotherapy compared to 4.2 months for patients who received platinum-based chemotherapy (HR, 0.48, 95% CI, 0.36-0.64, P<0.0001), corresponding to a 52 per cent reduction in the risk of disease progression or death compared to platinum-based chemotherapy.1 Additionally, the overall response rate (ORR) analysis showed significantly improved anti-tumor activity with an ORR of 63.8% in the RYBREVANT® plus platinum-based chemotherapy arm compared to 36.2% in the platinum-based chemotherapy arm.1,11

The median duration of treatment was 6.3 months for patients who received RYBREVANT® in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy (N=130) and 3.7 months for those who received platinum-based chemotherapy alone (N=243).1 The most common adverse reactions (≥ 20 per cent) were infusion related reactions, neutropenia, nausea, rash, thrombocytopenia, anemia, constipation, paronychia, edema peripheral, stomatitis, decreased appetite, leukopenia, fatigue, asthenia, vomiting, hypoalbuminemia, COVID-19, alanine aminotransferase increased, and dermatitis acneiform.1 Serious adverse reactions in > 2 per cent of patients included thrombocytopenia, dyspnea, sepsis, and pulmonary embolism.1

Fifteen per cent of patients permanently discontinued RYBREVANT® due to adverse reactions.1 The most frequent adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation in ≥ 1 per cent of patients were infusion-related reactions.1 The most common Grade 3 to 4 laboratory abnormalities (≥ 2 per cent) were decreased albumin, increased alanine aminotransferase, increased gamma‑glutamyl transferase, decreased sodium, decreased potassium, and decreases in white blood cells, hemoglobin, neutrophils, platelets, and lymphocytes.1

“At Johnson & Johnson, we are dedicated to advancing scientific innovations targeting novel disease pathways and enabling patients diagnosed with lung cancer to receive treatment that is optimized for their specific disease,” says Berkeley Vincent, President, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Canada. “The encouraging results from the MARIPOSA-2 study demonstrate a significant benefit in progression-free survival in the post-osimertinib setting, reinforcing the potential of RYBREVANT® plus platinum-based chemotherapy in this patient population. Today’s approval marks another important milestone in our pursuit to get in front of cancer.”

About RYBREVANT®

RYBREVANT® is a fully-human EGFR-MET bispecific antibody that acts by targeting tumours with activating and resistance EGFR mutations and MET mutations and amplifications, and by harnessing the immune system.1 It binds extracellularly, or to the outside of the cell, slowing or inhibiting tumour growth and leading to tumour cell death.1 RYBREVANT®, indicated as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with activating EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy, has been issued a marketing authorization with conditions.1 RYBREVANT®, indicated in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy (carboplatin and pemetrexed) for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced (not amenable to curative therapy) or metastatic NSCLC with activating EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations, has been issued a market authorization without conditions.1 RYBREVANT®, in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy (carboplatin and pemetrexed) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR Exon 19 deletions or Exon 21 L858R substitution mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after treatment with osimertinib, has been issued a market authorization without conditions.1 A validated test is required to identify EGFR Exon 20 insertion, EGFR Exon 19 deletion or Exon 21 L858R substitution mutation-positive status prior to treatment.1

About the MARIPOSA-2 Study

MARIPOSA-2 (NCT04988295, NSC3002) is a randomized, open-label, multicentre Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of two combination regimens of RYBREVANT® (with and without lazertinib) and platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR Exon 19 deletions or Exon 21 L858R substitution NSCLC who had disease progression on or after treatment with osimertinib were randomized to treatment with RYBREVANT® plus platinum-based chemotherapy, RYBREVANT® plus platinum-based chemotherapy with lazertinib, or platinum-based chemotherapy alone. The dual primary endpoint was used to compare the PFS (using RECIST v1.1 guidelines§) as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR) for each experimental arm to platinum-based chemotherapy alone. Secondary endpoints included objective response as assessed by BICR, Overall Survival (OS), duration of response (DOR), time to subsequent therapy (TTST), and PFS after first subsequent therapy (PFS2) and intracranial PFS.12

