RxSight, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

August 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: RXST) RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference in New York City.

RxSight’s management is scheduled to present on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 7:45 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Company Contact:
Shelley B. Thunen
Chief Financial Officer
sthunen@rxsight.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
omoravcevic@rxsight.com


