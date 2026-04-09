RxSight Highlights 300,000 Light Adjustable Lens Implant Milestone and Strong Scientific Presence at ASCRS 2026

WASHINGTON, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) today announced, in advance of the 2026 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) annual meeting, that over 300,000 Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®) implants have been performed since launch, marking a significant milestone in the company’s pursuit to make customized vision correction widely available to patients.

The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system is the first and only intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to optimize a patient’s vision after cataract surgery based on real-world visual feedback.

“The 300,000 milestone is a testament to the skill and dedication of the doctors who have leveraged LAL technology to deliver best-in-class clinical outcomes for patients and strong financial performance for their practices,” said Ron Kurtz, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of RxSight. “Of note, the rapidly expanding body of clinical evidence supporting adjustable intraocular lens technology will also be featured at the ASCRS 2026 meeting in 35 scientific presentations.”

The 15 papers, 19 posters and 1 session included in these LAL presentations span a wide range of topics, from refractive accuracy to complex cases and evolving treatment strategies, highlighting both the versatility and impact of adjustability. Highlights include a presentation by Dr. Szabo (Newsome Eye, Tampa, FL), who reported binocular LAL outcomes in which 93.1% of patients achieved simultaneous 20/20 or better distance and J1 or better near, as well as a meta-analysis by Dr. Rabinovitch (Herzig Eye Institute, Ottawa, CA), demonstrating pooled accuracy with the LAL was 91.2% within 0.50 diopters of target refraction.

Also at ASCRS 2026, RxSight is launching its “I Trust It with My Own Eyes” program, inspired by the growing number of ophthalmologists who have chosen the Light Adjustable Lens for their own eyes. The series shares the personal perspectives of these surgeons, offering a firsthand look at the technology that inspires the confidence they bring to their patients. Hear their stories at rxsight.com/event/ascrs-2026.

RxSight continues to expand access to the Light Adjustable Lens through its growing network of trained surgeons and certified practices across the United States and select international markets. The company remains focused on redefining what’s possible in cataract surgery by delivering personalized vision with exceptional precision.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding, among other things, RxSight’s belief that IOL adjustability will define the future standard of care for cataract surgery and reflects a fundamental shift in expectations; growth trends for RxSight; and clinical evidence supporting adjustable IOL technology. Such statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other same terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, including the risk factors that may be found in the section entitled Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 25, 2026, and the other documents that RxSight may file from time to time with the SEC. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Oliver Moravcevic

VP, Investor Relations

omoravcevic@rxsight.com