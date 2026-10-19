RxSight Appoints Eye Care Industry Leaders to Drive Commercial Transformation

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) today announced the appointments of Taryn Conway as Chief Commercial Officer and Frank Shields as Executive Vice President of Sales and Commercial Strategy. The appointments strengthen RxSight’s commercial leadership team and support the company’s efforts to enhance commercial execution and accelerate adoption of RxSight’s Light Adjustable Lens™ (LAL™) technology.

“Over the past several months, we have prioritized investment to strengthen our commercial organization, and the appointments of Taryn and Frank are another important step in that process,” said Aziz Mottiwala, President and Chief Executive Officer of RxSight. “Their extensive experience in eye care and track record of driving the adoption of innovative technologies will be instrumental as we advance the next phase of our commercial strategy, with a greater emphasis on customer engagement and utilization.”

Taryn Conway, Chief Commercial Officer

Conway brings more than 20 years of experience building commercial organizations across eye care, pharmaceuticals and medical aesthetics. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Medical and Scientific Affairs at Bausch + Lomb, overseeing medical strategy across its pharmaceutical and consumer businesses. Prior to that, she was General Manager of Aesthetics at Revance Therapeutics, where she built and scaled a commercial organization from the ground up and led the commercialization of two major product lines. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership positions at Allergan, developing deep expertise in ophthalmology, physician engagement and market development.

Frank Shields, Executive Vice President of Sales and Commercial Strategy

Shields brings over 30 years of ophthalmology leadership experience, with a distinguished record of guiding commercial organizations, launching transformative technologies, and building lasting relationships with physicians, customers, and industry partners. Prior to joining RxSight, he served as a Head of U.S. Surgical Glaucoma at Bausch + Lomb following its acquisition of Elios Vision, where he was President. Earlier, he held sales leadership roles at Ivantis, Revision Optics and Bausch + Lomb, with experience across cataract, refractive and glaucoma technologies.

These appointments are part of RxSight's broader commercial transformation, which includes expanding and realigning its field organization to enable deeper customer engagement and increased support, so even more patients can benefit from RxSight’s LAL technology. The changes are designed to help practices integrate this differentiated technology into their workflows and address barriers to broader utilization.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The Light Adjustable Lens™ system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens™ products (LAL™ and LAL+™), RxSight Light Delivery Device™ (LDD™), and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the RxSight’s business initiatives and prospects.

Such statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements, including those risks described in the RxSight’s prior press releases and the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in Part II, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 5, 2026, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Actual events or results may differ materially. RxSight undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Light Adjustable Lens™, LAL™, LAL+™, Light Delivery Device™ and LDD™ are trademarks of RxSight, Inc.