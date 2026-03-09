Route 92 Medical Enrolls First Patient in SUMMIT RISE Study

SUMMIT RISE is expected to enroll up to 500 patients to evaluate the performance of Route 92 Medical’s neurovascular intervention device portfolio

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route 92 Medical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention, today announced enrollment of the first patient in SUMMIT RISE (NCT07436156), a prospective 500-patient real-world post-clearance study to evaluate the performance of Route 92 Medical’s portfolio of neurovascular interventional solutions across a variety of stroke scenarios and vessel sizes. The study is expected to enroll patients at 50 clinical centers, including academic medical centers and community hospitals.

“We developed our portfolio of complete neurovascular interventional systems with one goal – improving outcomes for patients being treated for acute ischemic stroke,” said Tony Chou, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Route 92 Medical. “Building from our prior studies and trials, including SUMMIT MAX, we expect SUMMIT RISE to give us comprehensive data across anatomies, physician users, devices, patients and clinical sites, enabling us to evaluate and collect wide-ranging data on the family of Route 92 Medical reperfusion systems including the HiPoint 88 reperfusion system, the only FDA-cleared super-bore catheter system for direct aspiration of large vessel occlusions in patients experiencing an acute ischemic stroke.”

SUMMIT RISE is a prospective, multi-center, open-label, core-lab-adjudicated study to assess real-world performance of the Route 92 Medical reperfusion systems that is being led by co-primary investigators Sunil Sheth, M.D., Associate Professor and Director, Vascular Neurology Program at the McGovern Medical School at University of Texas, Houston, Christopher Kelner, M.D., Neurosurgeon at Mt. Sinai Health System, and Albert Yoo, M.D., Medical Director and Director of Research and Technology, Medical City Texas Stroke Institute.

“The SUMMIT RISE study is designed to collect and analyze data prospectively, and review all cases through an independent adjudication process, to impartially evaluate the effectiveness of Route 92 Medical’s devices across a range of patient presentations, clinician experience levels, and health system settings,” said Sunil A. Sheth, M.D., Associate Professor of Neurology at UTHealth McGovern Medical School and co-primary investigator of SUMMIT RISE. “We hope these data elucidate insights that support technique optimization, ultimately improving device performance and patient outcomes.”

“New medical technologies require rigorous, independently developed, real-world evidence to support their widespread adoption,” said Robert Regenhardt, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Neurology at UTHealth McGovern Medical School and the first to enroll a patient in SUMMIT RISE. “The data we collect in this study will enable the refinement of clinical best practices for stroke treatment.”

For more information about Route 92 Medical’s devices and clinical evidence, visit www.r92m.com .

About Route 92 Medical, Inc.

Route 92 Medical is on a mission to improve outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention through cutting-edge engineering and innovative product design. Founded by physicians, the company collaborates with leading neurovascular clinicians to solve the biggest challenges in neurointervention and deliver meaningful, differentiated solutions that promote clinical success. For more information, visit www.r92m.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

