Rockwell Medical to Exhibit at DialysisTechConneXion42 in Booth# 112

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RMTI #EndStageKidneyDisease--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that the Company will showcase its hemodialysis concentrates portfolio at DialysisTechConneXion42 (“DTX42”). Hosted by the National Association of Nephrology Technicians/Technologists, DTX42 will be held at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 1-4, 2025.





Rockwell Medical is exhibiting in Booth #112. Visitors to Rockwell Medical’s booth can get a first-hand look at the Company’s hemodialysis concentrates portfolio. CitraPure®, Dri-Sate®, RenalPure®, and SteriLyte® are registered trademarks of Rockwell Medical.

CitraPure Citric Acid Concentrate — Rockwell Medical’s CitraPure concentrate is citric acid-based and 100% acetate-free. CitraPure is packaged as a liquid acid concentrate in 55-gallon drums and one-gallon jugs sold in cases of four. CitraPure is also packaged as a dry powder acid concentrate to be used exclusively with Rockwell Medical’s Dry Acid Concentrate Mixer. Each case of dry product produces 25 gallons of CitraPure liquid acid concentrate.

Dri-Sate Acid Concentrate — Rockwell Medical's Dri-Sate concentrate is an acetic acid-based product. Dri-Sate is packaged as a dry powder acetic acid concentrate to be used exclusively with Rockwell Medical's Dry Acid Concentrate Mixer. Each case of Dri-Sate dry product produces 25 gallons of RenalPure liquid acetic acid concentrate.

RenalPure Acid Concentrate — Rockwell Medical's RenalPure concentrate is an acetic acid-based product. RenalPure is packaged as a liquid acid concentrate in 55-gallon drums and in one-gallon jugs (sold in cases of two and four).

Dry Acid Concentrate Mixer — Rockwell Medical's Dry Acid Concentrate Mixer is designed and 510(k) approved exclusively for Rockwell Medical's CitraPure and Dri-Sate dry acid products and enables the clinic to mix acid concentrate on-site. Clinics that use Rockwell Medical's Dry Acid concentrate products realize numerous advantages including lower cost per treatment, reduced storage space requirements, reduced number of deliveries, and more flexibility in scheduling deliveries, while enabling Rockwell Medical to reduce distribution and warehousing costs.

RenalPure Bicarbonate Concentrate — Rockwell Medical's RenalPure bicarbonate concentrate is a dry powder mixed on-site at the clinic and is packaged for bulk and individual treatment.

SteriLyte Bicarbonate Concentrate — Rockwell Medical's SteriLyte bicarbonate is a liquid packaged in one-gallon jugs (sold in cases of two and four) and is mainly used in acute care settings.

Bicarbonate Cartridge — Rockwell Medical is now distributing a premium grade, single-use bicarbonate cartridge in two sizes – 720 grams and 900 grams – both of which are 510(k) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Performance testing and risk analysis demonstrate that this device can be safely used on hemodialysis systems with compatible bicarbonate cartridge holder assemblies.

Ancillary Products — Rockwell Medical offers essential ancillary products to select customers including 5% acetic acid cleaner, citric acid descaler, water softener salt pellets, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers.

For more information about Rockwell Medical’s hemodialysis concentrates portfolio, please visit: www.rockwellmed.com/hemodialysis-products.

For more information about DTX42, please visit: dialysistech.net.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical’s mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is typically performed at freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities, or in a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical’s products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, 2024 and 2025, and named Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & ProductionTM in 2024, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis SolutionsTM. For more information, visit www.rockwellmed.com.

