Roche and Genentech Announce New North Carolina Manufacturing Facility

Future 700,000 sq. ft. facility in Holly Springs, NC, will support pharma division’s metabolic medicines portfolio

$700+ million investment will add 400+ high-wage manufacturing and 1,500+ construction jobs in North Carolina

Initial planned investment could expand in the future based on business needs and the U.S. policy environment

State-of-the-art addition will represent Genentech’s first East Coast manufacturing facility

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today plans to invest more than $700 million in a new 700,000 square foot state-of-the-art drug manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, NC.

The project will add more than 400 high-wage manufacturing jobs when the site is operational and more than 1,500 construction jobs during site development. The new facility will ultimately support Roche and Genentech’s future portfolio of next-generation obesity medicines and this initial investment could expand in the future based on business needs and the U.S. policy environment.

Roche and Genentech’s current U.S. footprint includes 13 manufacturing and 15 R&D sites across the company’s Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics Divisions and 25,000 employees in 24 sites across eight U.S. states.

Genentech CEO Ashley Magargee:

“Our new facility near Raleigh, North Carolina, an established biopharmaceutical talent hub, will serve as an important new setting within our manufacturing network to help deliver on the promise of our company’s life-changing science and industry-leading pipeline. We are thrilled to establish this relationship with the city of Holly Springs, where we expect to have a positive impact on the local economy and community, as we have across the United States since we pioneered the biotech industry nearly 50 years ago.”

Josh Stein, Governor of North Carolina:

“I’m proud that Genentech has chosen North Carolina for its first facility on the East Coast. This major investment in Holly Springs shows that our state continues to be a leading destination for life sciences and advanced manufacturing. With more than 400 new jobs on the way, this project will strengthen our economy, create opportunities for our people, and advance cutting-edge scientific innovation right here in North Carolina.”

Together, Roche and Genentech are advocating for a vibrant biotech community and investing in the infrastructure, talent, and technologies needed to deliver the next generation of medical breakthroughs. These efforts are designed to help scale biotech innovation faster, and to ensure that the U.S. remains a leader in discovering, developing and manufacturing life-changing medicines for years to come.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalized healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche’s business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit http://www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Additional Quote for Media Use:

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, North Carolina

"Genentech's investment in North Carolina marks a significant milestone for our state's biotechnology sector. I congratulate Genentech on their commitment to fostering innovation and creating high-quality jobs for our residents."

Genentech US Media Relations

Dean Mastrojohn

+1 650 467 6800

mastrojohn.dean@gene.com

Madaline Donnelly

+1 650 467 6800

donnelly.madaline@gene.com

Investor Relations North America

Loren Kalm

+1 650 225 3217

kalm.loren@gene.com