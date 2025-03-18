Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Raymond A. Wood Foundation Announce Research Collaboration

New registry study to focus on impact of fatigue in people with craniopharyngioma

BOSTON, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients living with rare neuroendocrine diseases, and the Raymond A. Wood Foundation, a patient advocacy organization for survivors of craniopharyngioma and hypothalamic-pituitary brain tumors, today announced a new research collaboration to study the impact of fatigue on persons with craniopharyngioma.

“We are excited to partner with the Raymond A. Wood Foundation on this survey to learn more about fatigue and its effects related to craniopharyngiomas,” said David Meeker, M.D., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rhythm. “Learning directly from patients and caregivers is important to advancing our understanding of craniopharyngiomas and fatigue and the consequences for improving care for patients.”

All persons who have been diagnosed with craniopharyngioma, or their caregivers, are eligible to participate in this registry study.

“We are pleased to join Rhythm in this effort to better understand craniopharyngioma survivors’ experiences with fatigue and factors that may affect it, such as weight gain and daytime sleepiness,” said Amy Wood, Founder and Executive Director of the Raymond A. Wood Foundation.

To participate in the study, please visit www.rawoodfoundation.org/hptumorregistry to enroll into the Hypothalamic-Pituitary Brain Tumors Patient Registry and complete the available surveys. For those who are already enrolled in the registry, please log into your registry account: https://hptumorregistry.iamrare.org/.

For questions related to the study, please contact registry@rawoodfoundation.org.

About the Raymond A. Wood Foundation

The Raymond A. Wood Foundation is a parent and patient-led rare disease patient advocacy organization, dedicated to empowering survivors of craniopharyngioma and hypothalamic-pituitary brain tumors. The mission of the Raymond A. Wood Foundation is to drive research and advocate for treatment outcomes to improve quality of life for hypothalamic-pituitary brain tumor survivors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the lives of patients and their families living with rare neuroendocrine diseases. The Company develops medicines for previously untreatable or undertreated diseases and provides support for healthcare providers and patients and their families. In collaboration with leading experts across the world, Rhythm is advancing the most comprehensive clinical research program ever initiated in rare melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway diseases and a preclinical suite of small molecules for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism. Rhythm’s headquarters is in Boston, MA.

Corporate Contact:

David Connolly

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

857-264-4280

dconnolly@rhythmtx.com

Media Contact:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

(949) 903-4750

sseapy@realchemistry.com