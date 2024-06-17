Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
NEWS
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals published data Monday showing Imcivree (setmelanotide) improved quality of life for patients with obesity related to Bardet-Biedl Syndrome.
The FDA approved Rhythm Pharmaceutical’s Imcivree (setmelanotide) for patients with Bardet-Biedl syndrome.
Versanis Bio’s data reveals the results of a pooled analysis, showing that its lead asset, bimagrumab, improves body composition in both diabetic and non-diabetic patients.
Pfizer’s Paxlovid racks up a rare trial miss, Medicago and GSK publish positive data for their plant-based particle vaccine and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals touts strong potential in Bardet-Biedl Syndrome.
Pharma and biotech companies bolster their executive leadership teams and boards of directors with this week’s appointments.
Boston-based Rhythm announced positive topline data from two Phase III clinical trials of setmelanotide, its melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist. The trials evaluated the drug for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesities.
As Boston-based Rhythm Pharmaceuticals moves its lead obesity treatment into a second Phase III trial, the company was bolstered by the publication of longer-term data from its Phase II study of setmelanotide in Nature Medicine.
Shares of Denmark-based Saniona are up more than 14 percent on the Stockholm Exchange after the company announced it has been cleared to initiate the second part of a mid-stage trial to develop a treatment for adolescents with Prader-Willi Syndrome.
