Rhythm’s Imcivree Improves Quality of Life in Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (Updated)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals published data Monday showing Imcivree (setmelanotide) improved quality of life for patients with obesity related to Bardet-Biedl Syndrome.
January 23, 2023
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Business
Rhythm’s Imcivree Scores FDA Approval in Bardet-Biedl Syndrome
The FDA approved Rhythm Pharmaceutical’s Imcivree (setmelanotide) for patients with Bardet-Biedl syndrome.
June 16, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Versanis Hopes to Compete with Lilly, Novo in Weight Loss Space
Versanis Bio’s data reveals the results of a pooled analysis, showing that its lead asset, bimagrumab, improves body composition in both diabetic and non-diabetic patients.
June 13, 2022
3 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Pfizer’s Paxlovid Gaff, a Win for Medicago-GSK’s Vaccine
Pfizer’s Paxlovid racks up a rare trial miss, Medicago and GSK publish positive data for their plant-based particle vaccine and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals touts strong potential in Bardet-Biedl Syndrome.
May 6, 2022
9 min read
Mark Terry
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: March 16-20
Here’s a look at some of last week’s clinical trial news.
March 20, 2020
7 min read
Mark Terry
Bio NC
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Jan. 10
Pharma and biotech companies bolster their executive leadership teams and boards of directors with this week’s appointments.
January 9, 2020
8 min read
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Rhythm Pharma Reports Success in Two Late-Stage Trials for Genetic Obesity Disorders
Boston-based Rhythm announced positive topline data from two Phase III clinical trials of setmelanotide, its melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist. The trials evaluated the drug for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesities.
August 7, 2019
2 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Publishes Longer-Term Data on LEPR Deficiency Obesity Study
As Boston-based Rhythm Pharmaceuticals moves its lead obesity treatment into a second Phase III trial, the company was bolstered by the publication of longer-term data from its Phase II study of setmelanotide in Nature Medicine.
May 10, 2018
2 min read
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Saniona Cleared to Continue Phase II Prader-Willi Syndrome Treatment Program
Shares of Denmark-based Saniona are up more than 14 percent on the Stockholm Exchange after the company announced it has been cleared to initiate the second part of a mid-stage trial to develop a treatment for adolescents with Prader-Willi Syndrome.
April 26, 2018
3 min read
Alex Keown
Press Releases
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update
August 6, 2024
22 min read
Press Releases
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces European Commission Expands ▼IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) Marketing Authorization to include Children as Young as 2 Years Old
August 1, 2024
8 min read
Drug Development
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patients Dosed in Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Oral MC4R Agonist LB54640 in Hypothalamic Obesity
July 23, 2024
8 min read
Press Releases
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024
July 23, 2024
7 min read
News
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Alastair Garfield, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
July 8, 2024
8 min read
Drug Development
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Presents Patient-reported Experiences with Hyperphagia in Hypothalamic Obesity at ENDO 2024
June 3, 2024
11 min read
Genetown
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference
June 3, 2024
7 min read
Genetown
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive Recommendation from NICE for ▼IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) for Treatment of Obesity and Hyperphagia in Patients with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome
May 22, 2024
9 min read
Genetown
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces New Employment Inducement Grants - May 09, 2024
May 9, 2024
7 min read
Business
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update
May 7, 2024
21 min read
