Press Releases

Reviva to Present Negative Symptom Data for Brilaroxazine in Schizophrenia from the Phase 3 RECOVER Double-Blind and Open-Label Extension Trials at the CNS Summit 2025

October 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that negative symptom data for brilaroxazine from the Phase 3 RECOVER double-blind trial in patients with acute exacerbation of schizophrenia, and from the long-term open-label extension trial in clinically stable schizophrenia patients will be presented as a poster presentation at the CNS Summit 2025, taking place November 2-5, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Details for the poster presentation can be found below:

Title: Brilaroxazine Treatment Effect on Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia: RECOVER Trial in Acute and Stable Patients Over 1 Year

Poster Number: 32

Date and Time: Monday, November 3rd and Tuesday November 4th from 5:00- 7:00 PM ET

Abstracts and additional details can be found at the CNS Summit 2025 website.

About Reviva 
Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD 
www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
PJ Kelleher
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


